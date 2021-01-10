All in the family: 2020 brought socially-distanced Husker parents together

Perks came with the extra vocal duty. Most Husker families who went to Ohio State in 2018 and walked two-plus miles from their cars to the Horseshoe parked right outside the stadium this time. Aside from the road game at Iowa – where visitors had to sit beyond the north end zone – prime seats were always available around the 50-yard line. There was room to stand and stretch. No lines at the concession stands or bathrooms either.

For almost everyone, game days were the only time they saw their sons in person all fall. The Pipers sat in their car and visited with Ethan and his teammates at a distance, a departure from the typical congregations outside the North Stadium locker room in seasons past. For road games, parents got to chat with their sons for about 20 minutes – with everyone masked and apart – before the team bus left.

Chris and Holli Nelson, parents of sophomore outside linebacker Garrett, were always sure to wave. They didn’t find out their boy had lost two teeth from the Penn State game until a week later.

“The parents were very good about following protocol,” Holli Nelson said. “They didn’t want to ruin it for anyone.”