All of the records Adrian Martinez broke during his Nebraska career

Adrian Martinez's time at Nebraska may be over, but he'll leave his mark behind on the Husker record book.
Martinez broke more than a dozen school records during his four seasons as the Huskers' starting quarterback. Here's a look at all of them.
Career records
Total offensive yards: 10,792 (previously held by Tommy Armstrong: 10,690)
Completions: 670 (previously held by Tommy Armstrong: 625)
300-yard total offense games: 19
400-yard total offense games: 5
250-yard passing games: 16
Single-season records
Total offensive yards per game: 308 (in 2021)
Completion percentage: 71.5% (in 2020)
400-yard total offense games: 3 (in 2018)
300-yard total offense games: 7 (in 2018)
Single-game
Completion percentage (at least 20 attempts): 90.0% (at Iowa in 2020)
Freshman
Completions: 224
Completion percentage: 64.6%
Passing yards: 2,617
Total offensive yards: 3,246
Passing touchdowns: 17
Total touchdowns: 25