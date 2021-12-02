 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All of the records Adrian Martinez broke during his Nebraska career
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

All of the records Adrian Martinez broke during his Nebraska career

Sam looks back the career of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Adrian Martinez's time at Nebraska may be over, but he'll leave his mark behind on the Husker record book.

Martinez broke more than a dozen school records during his four seasons as the Huskers' starting quarterback. Here's a look at all of them.

Career records

Total offensive yards: 10,792 (previously held by Tommy Armstrong: 10,690)

Completions: 670 (previously held by Tommy Armstrong: 625)

300-yard total offense games: 19

400-yard total offense games: 5

250-yard passing games: 16

Single-season records

Total offensive yards per game: 308 (in 2021)

Completion percentage: 71.5% (in 2020)

400-yard total offense games: 3 (in 2018)

300-yard total offense games: 7 (in 2018)

Single-game

Completion percentage (at least 20 attempts): 90.0% (at Iowa in 2020)

Freshman

*From the 2018 season

Completions: 224

Completion percentage: 64.6%

Passing yards: 2,617

Total offensive yards: 3,246

Passing touchdowns: 17

Total touchdowns: 25

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Anthony Davis comments on LeBron James COVID-19 diagnosis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert