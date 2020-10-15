All prepped on details, Nebraska's offense now has one big decision — quarterback

Both are growing, Warner said, in a key area of the pass offense.

“It’s always cool to see them roll out of the pocket and make plays, but I think the biggest thing this year that they’ve progressed on is being able to stay in the pocket and make those throws that are difficult throws, and they’re making them now,” Warner said. “That leap forward has been great to see, especially as a guy catching those footballs, it’s been great to see.”

The receivers, in turn, have improved their want-to in blocking, Warner said, and their route running, which turned sloppy at times in 2019 and made life harder for the NU quarterbacks. Warner credited Lubick with a reset in culture and a “blank slate” for receivers, including Warner, to prove anew to Lubick they were worthy of playing time.

The platitudes will be proven true or false starting next Saturday, when the plays start to count. Lubick emphasizes all of the moments prior to kickoff.