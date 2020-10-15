All prepped on details, Nebraska's offense now has one big decision — quarterback

LINCOLN — Matt Lubick will be up in the coaches’ box — the eye in the sky, if you will — for Nebraska football games. NU’s new offensive coordinator was certain of that much on Thursday.
Reporters on a Zoom call otherwise got the distinct sense that Lubick will be spending nearly every other waking minute before the Huskers’ Oct. 24 game at Ohio State planning for the first football game in 11 months. Yes, it’s been long, and given the Buckeyes’ prowess as a team, why not gobble up every allotted second? Even this Saturday, Lubick said, will be used for polishing the Husker gameplan. More OSU film to watch. A big decision on quarterbacks to make.
Details, details, details. Lubick, players and coaches say, is fastidious about them.
“You always think you can get better, right up until Friday before gametime,” Lubick said. “There’s always something you can be a step faster at, maybe a quicker read, a quicker decision. It really applies to every position.”
But there is one position — over which Lubick doesn’t have much control, really — that makes fans lean in for every available nugget of information. Quarterback. There, coaches and teammates alike haven’t left an inch of daylight between junior Adrian Martinez — a two-year starter — and redshirt freshman upstart Luke McCaffrey, whose occasional relief work last season drew raves and fans’ support. Although coach Scott Frost was intent on carrying the competition throughout the coronavirus pandemic-delayed camp — he said as much over the summer, in part he never wanted Martinez’s preparation to be in “cruise control” — the enthusiasm surrounding McCaffrey seems sincere.
Lubick said a decision, made in consort with Frost, Verduzco and himself, should come “very soon.” In 2018, Nebraska made the decision, in essence, the Saturday night before the season, picking Martinez over Tristan Gebbia, who transferred out of the program two days later.
Asked for the key diagnostic tools he, Frost and Verduzco will use to pick the starter, Lubick steered the conversation into broad terms.
“There’s a lot of things, but the biggest thing is ‘who gives us a chance to win?’” Lubick said. “They both can win. They both can play. But who gives us the best chance? And the fact that it’s a hard decision is a good situation because, like I said, we’ve got two guys we feel really good about.”
Junior receiver Kade Warner, identified by his teammates as the leader of his room and one of the top pass-catchers on the team, has some insight into quarterback. Warner wants to be a coach, for one thing and, for another, his dad, Kurt, is an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback. Kade, who holds chalkboard sessions on Monday and Thursday nights to watch pro football games, said Martinez and McCaffrey will pack a “1-2 punch” against defenses. Martinez has improved, Warner said, on his deep pass accuracy and passing performance at all three levels of the defense, while McCaffrey has pushed Martinez throughout camp.
Both are growing, Warner said, in a key area of the pass offense.
“It’s always cool to see them roll out of the pocket and make plays, but I think the biggest thing this year that they’ve progressed on is being able to stay in the pocket and make those throws that are difficult throws, and they’re making them now,” Warner said. “That leap forward has been great to see, especially as a guy catching those footballs, it’s been great to see.”
The receivers, in turn, have improved their want-to in blocking, Warner said, and their route running, which turned sloppy at times in 2019 and made life harder for the NU quarterbacks. Warner credited Lubick with a reset in culture and a “blank slate” for receivers, including Warner, to prove anew to Lubick they were worthy of playing time.
The platitudes will be proven true or false starting next Saturday, when the plays start to count. Lubick emphasizes all of the moments prior to kickoff.
“The game gets blown a little bit out of proportion,” Lubick said. “It’s more the preparation before the game. The plan you have going into the game — the game’s already pretty much called, you just have to be prepared for when those situations come up. It’s a matter of all of us offensive coaches being on the same page and, more importantly, our players being on the same page and feeling comfortable with what’s going to be called, being prepared for those moments. And then in the game, you’ve rehearsed it so many times, that’s the easy part, to be honest. That’s where it should come natural.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.