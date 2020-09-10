All the ways college football will look a lot different this fall

» Evolving sideline etiquette.

As the opening weekend of games unfolded, coaches — especially play-callers — seemed to look like they were wearing bandannas or scarves more than masks, which hung around their chin or neck as they argued with officials. The NBA and NHL, with true, closed-off bubbles, have coaches typically conducting themselves like they usually would. Football coaches are operating in open environments.

Players have their own water bottles and often have masks available, but in early games, cameras have not captured them wearing masks often on the sidelines. A 300-pound defensive lineman may not be able to catch his breath so easily behind a neck gaiter.

» A depleted roster without a deleted game.

TCU already postponed a game against SMU due to the number of players who’d either tested positive for COVID-19 or were quarantined because of a contact. There are other circumstances, such as the one at Syracuse with several starters out for a game, including an offensive guard with a 6-foot, 288-pound tight end/H-back available to take his place. It’s less than ideal from a roster standpoint, but it’s a football game that Syracuse will play.