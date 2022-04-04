Amid a few hiccups, Nebraska showing gains ahead of spring game

Spring camp hiccups are to be expected when Nebraska is installing a new offense, lots of players are banged up and NU had to start its spring camp early because it wants to install new turf.

And the occasional hiccup is what head coach Scott Frost has seen so far in spring. NU heads into Saturday’s spring game with work to do, Frost said Monday, especially on offense.

“I didn’t think the offense had a great day today,” Frost said. “We just need to execute a little bit better. We’re doing some simple things a lot better.”

Frost said he saw progress in the run game this spring, particularly in the way NU’s offensive line comes off the ball. And he’s seen flashes with the passing game, although he wants to see more completions and more “consistency” from the quarterbacks. Frost declined to name Casey Thompson the starter, saying it’ll be clear to NU when it’s time to name a starter.

“As guys are learning new things, there’s a hundred things they have to know, from protections and where their hots (routes) are and how to change protection and where their progression is, where their eyes should be based on coverages,” Frost said. “I think all that leads to a higher completion percentage. I think there’s more work to be done here.”

More notes from a chat with Frost and several new transfers to the program:

>>A spring game format will be determined in the next two days, Frost said, with an offense vs. defense model as a potential. Frost said he wants to split the team into Red and White squads, but, with so many injuries, that may be hard to do without players switching uniforms with some regularity.

>>Because a lot of Nebraska’s new offense “isn’t on tape,” Frost said, NU is likely to embrace a vanilla gameplan.

“But there’ll be some fun things happening out there and guys will want to compete and run the plays and defense that are going to work,” Frost said. “So we’ll find a balance.”

>>Frost declined to provide clarity on tight end Thomas Fidone’s knee injury.

>>Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer whistled when asked about offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Palmer said.

>>Frost said he’s seen “vast improvement” in Nebraska’s offensive line push and backs who can hit the hole and gain yards.

