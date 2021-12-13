Amid bright future, Husker commit Ernest Hausmann doesn't want to forget his past

Then came a standout prep career for the Discoverers, and Division I offers followed. Hausmann finished his three years on varsity with 190 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three interceptions to go with 72 catches for 1,053 yards and 14 total touchdowns on offense. He switched positions on defense each year, from defensive back to outside linebacker then to inside linebacker, where he’s slated to play in college.

Columbus has had some big wins in Hausmann’s time, snagging its first playoff victory since 2010 his junior year and defeating Kearney this season for the first time in 18 years.

Coach Craig Williams, who has known Hausmann since he moved to the U.S., says Hausmann’s impact stretched beyond his play and will continue far beyond his years in the program.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the stadium that didn’t know we were gonna throw the ball to Ernest Hausmann (at the end of the game against Kearney),” Williams said. “He’s a guy that we could build our game plan around on defense. A guy that we know that we’re gonna get what we’re gonna get out of him. I think the impact he’s had more than anything is that he’s allowed other people to be great around him because he’s drawn so much attention from other teams.”