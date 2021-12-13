Amid bright future, Husker commit Ernest Hausmann doesn't want to forget his past

LINCOLN — At unexpected times, it comes back to Ernest Hausmann. Sometimes in a moment of silence, sometimes in a flashback, sometimes in a dream.
Memories from his past. Five years in a village in Uganda. A disabled leg. Leaving his family at an early age. Some of it he thinks is still veiled from him, God’s way of protecting him from the trauma.
As he prepares to head to Nebraska to play football, Hausmann uses all he’s endured as motivation. And he wouldn’t trade any of those moments. They shaped him into who he is today.
“The words I like to use are, ‘Remember where I came from. I don’t want to forget where I came from,’” Hausmann said.
Right now, Hausmann is a senior in his final days at Columbus High before enrolling early at NU for the spring semester. He was the Huskers’ first recruit of the class and their top signee from this year’s vaunted in-state pool.
His route to this point was long and winding.
Born in a small village in Uganda as one of more than 10 siblings, Hausmann isn’t sure why he was the one chosen to come to the U.S., but that fortune drives him. His uncle Peter Kibalya, born in Africa and living in Columbus, was friends with Ernest’s adoptive parents, Bob and Teresa Hausmann.
“He reached out to my (adoptive) parents, and he told them about a little boy,” said Hausmann, whose birth parents at the time were sick. After a multiyear process, Bob and Teresa adopted Ernest when he was 5. By that time, Hausmann received a vaccination from an uncertified doctor, and the shot hit a nerve and essentially left his leg paralyzed.
“I mean, the whole leg was pretty much gone," he said. "But the part that was really affected the most was the foot because I had no feeling in it, so the leg would just drag when I walked.”
The focus when he began physical therapy in the U.S. was to get through day-to-day things, “like everybody else was able to.” Dedicated specialists, time and daily exercises have returned feeling to his leg and allowed him to play at the top level. It's still something he knows is there, though, and he’ll have to deal with it the rest of his life.
“It was so delayed with the development that there’s things that my other foot can do that my left can’t do,” Hausmann said. He’s also looking forward to working with NU’s training staff to improve the mobility in his foot.
* * *
A path to college football presented more long odds, but it was always Hausmann's dream. His adoptive parents are lifelong Husker fans, and he started going to a game every year around the fourth grade.
Then came a standout prep career for the Discoverers, and Division I offers followed. Hausmann finished his three years on varsity with 190 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three interceptions to go with 72 catches for 1,053 yards and 14 total touchdowns on offense. He switched positions on defense each year, from defensive back to outside linebacker then to inside linebacker, where he’s slated to play in college.
Columbus has had some big wins in Hausmann’s time, snagging its first playoff victory since 2010 his junior year and defeating Kearney this season for the first time in 18 years.
Coach Craig Williams, who has known Hausmann since he moved to the U.S., says Hausmann’s impact stretched beyond his play and will continue far beyond his years in the program.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in the stadium that didn’t know we were gonna throw the ball to Ernest Hausmann (at the end of the game against Kearney),” Williams said. “He’s a guy that we could build our game plan around on defense. A guy that we know that we’re gonna get what we’re gonna get out of him. I think the impact he’s had more than anything is that he’s allowed other people to be great around him because he’s drawn so much attention from other teams.”
Despite living most of his life in Nebraska and his adoptive parents’ loyalty to the Huskers, once the offers started pouring in last winter, Hausmann was looking forward to going out of state for college and expanding his horizons. But his guiding light, his faith, made the decision a lot easier.
Hausmann chose to stay home over a slew of Power Five offers that included Michigan, Arizona State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia and Iowa.
“With my faith in God, everything that came into the picture, it was a surreal feeling that once I knew where I wanted to go, and Nebraska happened to be the school, I pulled the trigger right away,” Hausmann said.
* * *
His faith is and has always been central to Hausmann, something he can always lean back on. He even remembers being at a church in front of his house in Uganda. He has faith that God will provide answers and put him in the best spot. In the meantime, Hausmann does the work to get there. He does it for himself but for a greater purpose, as well.
“There’s a purpose of why I play football,” Hausmann said. “I play football because of my parents in Africa.”
A few years ago, Hausmann learned that his birth parents were still alive in Uganda, but he has no way of communicating with them. It weighs on him that they sacrificed so much for him but have no idea where he is or if he is even alive.
“Through high school and my whole life, it’s been tough,” Hausmann said. “And there’s better days than others, but there’s not a day where I wake up that I don’t think about them.”
Williams describes Hausmann as being very goal-driven. Every decision he makes contributes to a greater goal, and that extends beyond the gridiron.
“It’s not just about football,” Hausmann said. “I really want to find out where I can make the most impact. It’s just a daily desire to find out why, why was it me out of my double-digit sisters and brothers? Why was I the one chosen to come to the United States and Nebraska?”
Part of that plan is to major in computer science at NU, something Hausmann admits is kind of a “stretch” for him. But it provides a challenge and another way to expand his horizons. He considers himself very academically inclined: “You’re a student first before an athlete, and that’s something you’ve got to set up for your future.”
Hausmann hopes to play in the NFL, but beyond that, he would like to do something with cybersecurity. He wants to start his own business that supplies companies and “just help people out” with mitigating online hacking.
* * *
In Lincoln, he hopes to draw from past experiences and learn from new ones.
He didn’t intend to be the Huskers' first commit, but being an early signee and leader was part of his decision to commit early. He has built bonds with the rest of the recruiting class and talked to them through the uncertainty of the coaching staff overhaul.
“The people committed to our class, they’re really heady people, really smart, motivated and driven," he said. "So I’m really looking forward to getting down with the guys.”
He’s also built a rapport with coaches, communicating almost daily with inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and current players. He especially bonded with redshirt freshman linebacker Randolph Kpai, who was Hausmann’s host for his official visit and was also born in Africa. Hausmann enjoyed seeing the defense have success this year; it got him “pumped up” for next year.
When Hausmann begins spring practice, he’ll be ready to start at the bottom of the depth chart and earn his playing time. He prefers to focus on the present. He knows how fast high school has gone, so his goal at Nebraska above all is to soak in every single day. He’s most looking forward to seeing his development over four years as a person, playing in front of “the greatest fans in America” and representing Nebraska football.
Someday he would like to go back to where his journey began and see his family in Uganda. He thinks that God will tell him when he’s ready for it, similar to how God reveals memories from his past when he’s ready for them.
“It’s something that comes across my mind a lot,” Hausmann said. “It’s just kind of a waiting game and then God will tell me when the time is right.”