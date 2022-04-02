Amidst an injury-plagued tight end room, Nebraska walk-on Nate Boerkircher has stepped up

LINCOLN — Even when no one is asking about Nate Boerkircher, he’s been a regular topic of conversation this spring.

Perhaps no one on the Nebraska roster has benefited more from a windfall of extra practice repetitions than the third-year walk-on tight end from Aurora. Coach Scott Frost mentioned him unprompted earlier last month — “I’d probably highlight Boerk right now; he’s doing a really good job,” Frost said. Position coach Sean Beckton began a recent breakdown by noting the underclassman hasn’t dropped a single ball in workouts.

Second-year tight end AJ Rollins — meeting with reporters last week for the first time as a Husker — steered part of the discussion away from himself and toward the guy he’s looking up to.

“I’ve been working with him and he sets the standard,” Rollins said of Boerkircher. “So every day I’m just trying to do what he does or even better and keep going up the (depth) chart.”

Injuries have plagued NU tight ends this spring, with the presumed top four sidelined by various ailments. Projected starter Travis Vokolek is already close to a return, Beckton said. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple hinted the others — including 2021 class headliner Thomas Fidone, former four-star player Chris Hickman and ferocious blocker Chancellor Brewington — will be healthy by the time fall camp arrives.

In the meantime, the on-field standout has been a guy whose recruiting process once included an offer from Chadron State and interest from the likes of Wyoming and Western Illinois.

“He’s playing if we had to go to Ireland right now,” Beckton said, referring to Nebraska’s overseas opener Aug. 27 against Northwestern. “I don’t know if he’d be a 3 or 4, but he’s in the playing depth. If we played tomorrow, it would probably be Travis and Nate right now. That’s how well he’s playing.”

Boerkircher also spoke with media members last week, drawing a small crowd as he discussed the value of seeing his first college game action last year against Fordham, Buffalo and Northwestern. He has time to establish himself with four years of eligibility remaining following the 2020 pandemic campaign and keeping his redshirt last season.

He arrived to campus two years ago with relatively little fanfare, the younger brother of walk-on offensive lineman Ian Boerkircher and from the same high school as former Nebraska star tight end Austin Allen. Most of his work has piled up behind the scenes — he’s up to 230 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame after adding 20 pounds of muscle and is eventually aiming for 245. He earned a payoff last year with a 7-yard catch against Northwestern and made the travel roster on multiple occasions.

Now, he said, the goals are shifting. It’s not just about growing as a player but pushing others too.

“I’m kind of trying to get out of the young-guy mentality and kind of grow into more of a leader and helper for my teammates,” Boerkircher said.

Performance has made such aspirations realistic, Beckton said. Boerkircher has taken a noticeable jump since last fall as a run blocker. He’s more detailed in his preparation and physically more imposing.

But his biggest strength has been in the passing game. Beckton moves his hand in the motion of an airplane taking off to emphasize that “Boerk” is daily unlocking new potential.

“He’s making a play on every ball that is thrown,” Beckton said. “Uncatchable? He’s made it. And the tough catches.”

The coach last year challenged Boerkircher to make it difficult for Frost and Nebraska to not put him on scholarship. “He’s done that,” Beckton said.

Even Whipple, a veteran coach who has a history of heavily incorporating tight ends into his offense, has quickly noticed the lifelong Husker fan who was an official member of the “Mullet Mafia” last year with Vokolek and Hickman.

“He’s got a bright future,” Whipple said. “I think he carries himself with a lot of confidence. He’s got a wide catch radius — the ball can be off center and he’s making plays. But most important is confidence. He believes in himself and when he makes a mistake he corrects it right away.”

Boerkircher smiled when discussing the reps he’s seen throughout March. They mean a lot, he said, and could be the difference in getting an on-field opportunity when the games count. They have also sparked the imagination of those around him, including his coach who saw what top-end production was like in 2021 as Allen earned the nod as the Big Ten’s tight end of the year with 38 catches for 602 yards.

“Austin Allen made some great plays last year,” Beckton said. “Just imagine that and then maybe doubling it with what Nate has done this spring.”​

