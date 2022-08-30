Amie Just: Scott Frost seeking a gameday rhythm, and three more Nebraska takeaways

While the first game of the season is on the horizon for most college football programs, Nebraska continues to reflect on its Week 0 loss against Northwestern.

Typically Nebraska has its full-court press media availability on Mondays, but due to the travel back from Ireland, it was shifted to Tuesday. (To the Nebraska staffer who made that call … thank you.)

Here are four of my observations from Nebraska's Tuesday availability.

1. Frost clarifies postgame “creative” offense comments

It’s no secret that Nebraska head coach Scott Frost isn’t handling the in-game offensive play-calling duties this season, as offensive coordinator Mark Whipple took the reins there. However, following Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern, Frost made an eyebrow-raising comment that made some think that Frost was calling out Whipple.

The quote in question: "I think we're going to have to learn as an offensive staff that you have to be a little creative in this league. So, we have some things that we can work on. I thought we did a lot of good things, but it's got to be more of a complete game."

On Tuesday, Frost was asked to expand on that and he said he “didn’t even realize” that he said that.

Frost said he was referring to the run game more than anything.

“Coach Whip’s really good,” Frost continued. “He knows his stuff. I thought he did a really good job calling the game.”

Frost later denied the notion that there’s any tension between himself and Whipple and said, “He’s really smart. He’s really good at what he does. We have a lot of other coaches that are really good at what they do. We just need find our rhythm.”

Speaking of rhythm, Frost said he is still finding his own as it pertains to not handling the play-calling.

Frost noted that he had more conversations with special teams and defense than he’s ever had, but quipped that “we’ll see” on if he wanted to change anything about his current gameday role.

2. Rahmir Johnson caught in limbo due to depth at running back and receiver.

After hyping up “wide back” Rahmir Johnson all offseason, he was nowhere to be found on the field offensively on Saturday. And on Tuesday, Frost said that Nebraska needs to use him more moving forward.

As to why Johnson didn’t receive a touch Saturday, Frost said it was due to depth.

“We needed some help with depth outside and with our depth at running back, I want Rahmir to be able to play both. He took a bunch of reps outside and he’s gotten really good at that. But it’s been a little bit of a learning curve. And I think he just got caught between playing outside and playing inside the backfield. But he’s good enough. We need to find some roles for him and make sure that he has some touches.”

3. Looking for an answer on defense? Caleb Tannor says it’s “simple.”

Captain Caleb Tannor said he takes “full responsibility as a leader” for Saturday’s defensive mistakes, saying he “didn’t get my guys prepared correctly for what was to come.”

Moving forward, Tannor says the answer is an easy one: “do your J.O.B.”

“I don’t know if you’re … trying to find an answer to why we lost, but it’s as simple as that. We’ve gotta play some better defense,” Tannor said. “That’s what it is. Run to the ball. It’s that simple. Make the tackle.”

4. No major injuries for Nebraska heading into Game 2, Frost says

Losing captain Travis Vokolek during the game with an ankle injury stung for the Huskers and changed some of the play-calling options for the rest of the game against Northwestern.

“He’s a real security blanket for us,” Frost said.

Looking forward to North Dakota, Vokolek is “day-to-day,” Frost said.

Vokolek isn’t the only “day-to-day” player for the Huskers, as Frost said there are a “couple others” without naming specific people.