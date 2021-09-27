Another challenge for the Huskers: Fixing their problems on the fly

LINCOLN — After weeks of inconsistencies with the same offensive line, Nebraska is preparing to try something different.

The lead-up to Northwestern will take on a fall-camp feel for a group that has struggled to block nearly halfway through the season. Scott Frost said Monday the Huskers will reexamine the position, specifically identifying left guard and right tackle as spots that need to improve for what will be “open competition everywhere.”

“I want to see more of an attitude,” Frost said. “More of a nasty.”

Problems along the line have manifested in many ways. The same starters against Oklahoma and Michigan State combined for 10 penalties for 70 yards — including eight false starts spread among all five linemen. Rushing lanes have been tight and brief. Michigan State became the latest to hound quarterback Adrian Martinez with constant pressure.

“We’ve got maybe the most athletic quarterback in the country and he still got sacked seven times, so there’s a lot to fix there,” Frost said. “Coach G is working hard and so am I.”

Coach G is offensive line coach Greg Austin, a former Husker lineman who shook practice up Monday with new drills emphasizing striking and moving defenders at the point of attack. Frost even attended the position meeting.