Another Husker loss with 'stupid mistakes' on special teams

“You’ll never get me to run down any one kid,” Frost said. “I’d never do that — these are my guys, I love them. It isn’t special teams right now, it’s specialists. That’s been kind of the issue for a while.”

The Husker defense did the heavy lifting and the offense scored enough to stay competitive with the sixth-ranked Buckeyes, but the gap between specialists was most glaring as yet another signature win eluded Frost's program.

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles connected on all four of his attempts from 26, 46, 35 and 46 yards. The last one, with 1:29 to play, split the uprights to make it a two-possession game. Jesse Mirco’s four punts pinned the Nebraska offense at its own 18-, 16-, 2- and 31-yard line.

“We’re making stupid mistakes here and there,” Przystup said. “And I’m one of them — I can’t lie about that. I did a shank today and need to learn how to fix that. … I feel like I’m just letting the team down.”

Przystup, who holds on field goals, said the Contreraz blanks were confounding because he didn’t recall him missing a single attempt in practice all week. The snap was good. The hold was good. The kick looked good off the foot.