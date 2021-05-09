Another Nebraska receiver, Jamie Nance, will transfer; no receivers remain from 2019 class

For a second straight day, a Nebraska reserve receiver entered the transfer portal.

Jamie Nance announced Sunday he will be moving on from the Huskers after two years with the program. The speedy former four-star prospect from Blanchard, Oklahoma, appeared late in the 2019 game against Maryland but never logged a catch at NU.

The move means all four of Nebraska’s 2019 receiver commits have left. Headliner Wan’Dale Robinson transferred to Kentucky in the offseason, and Demariyon Houston said Saturday he would also be transferring. Darien Chase left nearly a year ago, eventually landing closer to home at Portland State.

Nance’s name rarely came up in spring conversations through media interviews while NU added grad transfer Samori Toure in the offseason and Omar Manning also performed well in a return to health. Another now-healthy receiver, Will Nixon, and productive walk-ons including Oliver Martin and Wyatt Liewer have also bolstered the position heading into the fall.

