Anthony Grant matured on his path to Nebraska — and won a national title too

Grant is a force to be reckoned with and unlike any other player to attend NMMI, said Broncos head coach Kurt Taufa’asau.

"Anthony Grant is one of the rarest players that came through our program," he said.

Taufa'asau said Grant's physicality makes him a dynamic runner and challenging to bring down. He remembered a game against Kilgore College this past year when Grant and a defender met in one of the holes created by the offensive line.

"You could hear the collision between the two pretty clear on the field, but you could also hear it from the press box," he said.

Not only can Grant run the ball physically, but he can also adjust, digest and read what is about to happen on the field.

"There's some stuff where it's 'Dang, how they heck did he get out of that?' or 'How did he find a gap that's not even there?'" Taufa'asau said.

New NU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite saw the same strengths in Grant’s tape and is “tickled to death” to coach him.