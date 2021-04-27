Are 9 wins realistic for Husker football in 2021? Bill Moos thinks so

LINCOLN — The schedule is tough. Nebraska's recent track record, even against Big Ten bottom feeder Illinois, has not been good. And Husker football hasn't had a winning record since 2016.

Nevertheless, NU Athletic Director Bill Moos believes eight or nine wins are "realistic" for Scott Frost's crew in 2021.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us, but we've got a lot better depth, we've got a lot better experience, we have a solid coaching staff that is primarily intact and a real good feel about being competitive in every game this fall," Moos said during his monthly call-in on Husker Sports Network. "It'd be great to get into that 8-9 wins, to start getting back into the picture of a conference championships and talking about more postseason. And I think in year four, for Scott Frost, that's a realistic expectation."

The Huskers will have to "bring it" every game, Moos said, especially at home, where, under Frost, the team has not been good, just 8-9 since 2018. Those nine losses include several losses to underdogs such as Troy, Illinois and Minnesota.