Are 9 wins realistic for Husker football in 2021? Bill Moos thinks so

LINCOLN — The schedule is tough. Nebraska's recent track record, even against Big Ten bottom feeder Illinois, has not been good. And Husker football hasn't had a winning record since 2016.
Nevertheless, NU Athletic Director Bill Moos believes eight or nine wins are "realistic" for Scott Frost's crew in 2021.
"We're going to have our work cut out for us, but we've got a lot better depth, we've got a lot better experience, we have a solid coaching staff that is primarily intact and a real good feel about being competitive in every game this fall," Moos said during his monthly call-in on Husker Sports Network. "It'd be great to get into that 8-9 wins, to start getting back into the picture of a conference championships and talking about more postseason. And I think in year four, for Scott Frost, that's a realistic expectation."
The Huskers will have to "bring it" every game, Moos said, especially at home, where, under Frost, the team has not been good, just 8-9 since 2018. Those nine losses include several losses to underdogs such as Troy, Illinois and Minnesota.
"We have to — and this is important — protect our home field," Moos said. "This has got to be the toughest place to play in the Big Ten. We have to have people fear it. That comes by how hard we play as a team, but also, again, our great fans who make the thrill a home in Memorial Stadium something that is unmatched anywhere."
Moos said NU's schedule is tougher than other years, with games against Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Iowa. Moos added this line, too.
"We have not fared well against Illinois," he said, referring to the 41-23 loss to the Illini last fall. Nebraska had a four-game winning streak against the Illini before that game.
"Probably the toughest schedule in college football," Moos said.
Other notes from Moos' chat:
» Moos anticipated NU would have Memorial Stadium at full capacity this fall amid falling numbers of COVID.
» Nebraska has begun the work on NU's new outdoor track — the old one is where the new football facility will good, and Moos predicted it would be "first class." The new track is effectively across the street from the Bob Devaney Sports Center and will be much closer to the indoor track.
» NU is "way overdue" for a new natatorium for the Husker swim team. Conversations about a new swimming pool were shelved by the COVID pandemic, Moos said. Nebraska wants to build a golf practice facility, as well.
