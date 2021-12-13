Arizona State defensive back Tommi Hill transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska has added a third transfer football player from its weekend of visits.

This time, it’s former Arizona State defensive back Tommi Hill, who posted a video to Twitter with the words “Next Chapter” written. A source familiar with Hill’s recruiting process confirmed that Hill is committed to NU.

He had nine tackles last season for the Sun Devils, who are under NCAA investigation for various recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. A four-star prospect in the 2021 class, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hill projects to cornerback. NU recruited Hill out of Orlando (Florida) Edgewater High School and became his likely destination when he entered the portal.

NU added former Omaha North offensive lineman Kevin Williams from Northern Colorado and kicker Timmy Bleekrode from Furman over the weekend. Hill becomes the third transfer portal addition. He’s not likely to be the last, including at defensive back, where NU will have to replace three starters in the second.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.