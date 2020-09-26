Army couldn't find the right quarterback to battle the 1970 Husker defense

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

* * *

Army was 1-1 when it played Nebraska on Sept. 26, 1970. A second win never came that season.

The Cadets’ visit to Lincoln attracted little Gotham City attention, save for the New York Times. Michael Strauss, who had a 50-year career at the paper, was in the Memorial Stadium press box:

The search for a first-string quarterback at West Point continues.

Coach Tom Cahill used three signal-callers today as Army went down to a 28-0 defeat at the hands of nationally ranked Nebraska.