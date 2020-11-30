As COVID surges across Big Ten, Scott Frost 'worried' about Nebraska's remaining games

Nebraska has three scheduled football games left in 2020. Whether all are played as planned is a major concern for a young program desperate for chances to develop.
While the Huskers have largely avoided COVID-19 issues this season, they could potentially lose a second game because of an opponent struggling with an outbreak. Minnesota on Monday canceled its second straight contest — first against Wisconsin last weekend and now Northwestern on Saturday — and has had 47 total positive cases (21 players, 26 staff members) since Nov. 19.
The Gophers and Huskers are set to meet Dec. 12 in Lincoln at a to-be-announced time. Minnesota said Monday that team activities within its program remain paused. The last time the Gophers played, they were missing 22 players in their 34-31 victory over Purdue on Nov. 20.
“I’m worried about the last three games, absolutely,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday.
Similar problems are playing out across the Big Ten. Ohio State and Michigan have both paused team activities for virus-related reasons as well. Wisconsin has played just three games following its own outbreak earlier in the season.
Frost reiterated Monday he wished the league would have started the season on time in September to allow for contests to be made up instead of canceled outright.
Nebraska (1-4) has played five games this season. It hasn't held any bowl practices in two previous seasons under Frost while the pandemic wiped out almost all of the most recent spring practice season.
“I certainly hope we don’t lose any games but I think it’s a possibility,” Frost said. “I think our team needs games, we need practice. We need all those opportunities to continue to get better day by day. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed that we’re able to finish this thing.”
