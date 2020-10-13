As game day nears, Scott Frost and the Huskers seek to have everything 'buttoned up'

Forty-eight minutes worth of Zoom conversation with Nebraska players and coach Scott Frost on Tuesday ended with one prevailing notion as the team inched closer to actual football games.
The Huskers still have plenty to sort through — on and off the field — before kickoff at Ohio State on Oct. 24.
“Going into game week, I think that’s going to be the time where we’re going to have to have all the answers and have everything buttoned up,” Frost said.
NU’s third-year coach was talking specifically about seeking clarity from the Big Ten about whether the league’s limit of 170 daily rapid antigen tests available to teams would force Nebraska to trim its relatively large roster of 150-plus members. But the thought could have applied to a variety of questions Nebraska still has, at least publicly, before facing an opponent for the first time in nearly 11 months.
Frost, for example, did nothing to quell talk about the ongoing quarterback competition between two-year starter Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, saying “I wouldn’t say it’s clear yet.” A variety of minor health concerns has shuttled receivers in and out and kept the group “a work in progress” — he answered “I hope so” to a question about whether touted junior-college addition Omar Manning would be available right away.
“I’m pleased overall with the depth and the play at that position,” Frost said. “But that needs to work itself out pretty quickly, who’s healthy and who’s available. We need to get dialed in for the first game.”
Production has been “better” from new specialists competing for punting and placekicking jobs, Frost said, but he still wants to see more improvement on coverage and block teams before declaring how good the revamped unit can be under offseason hire and analyst Jonathan Rutledge. That won’t happen until the games count.
At outside linebacker, Frost said the group will take strides forward from last year even if it only plays with the right technique more often. That has been another position beset by minor health concerns that have caused multiple players to miss valuable practice time in an accelerated fall camp. Senior JoJo Domann and junior Caleb Tannor are the penciled-in starters there, but NU would like to establish more options from others like underclassmen Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer.
Other less pressing issues continue to remain blurry to Frost, too. He believes friends and family of players can attend games home and away inside otherwise-empty Big Ten stadiums but wasn’t sure Tuesday. The Big Ten will allow home teams to pump fake crowd noise into their venue during games, he said, but didn’t know how regulated that might be. Could a team put speakers behind the visitor bench? How loud could the artificial sound be?
“I hope we’re actually able to function,” said Frost, who added he voted against the idea of any fake noise at all.
Players themselves said they looked forward to seeing how their offseason preparations — doused for five weeks by the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the year before restarting football in mid-September — translate when the abbreviated campaign begins. Senior safety Marquel Dismuke spoke of finally being free of a “mind-blowing” neck injury that hampered his efforts last year. Tight end Austin Allen said he expects his position group to be more involved in the offense than 2018 or 2019 because of better wide receivers that will stretch the field and the addition of offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.
What will make a difference when Nebraska’s longest stretch without football since the 1890s finally ends and gives way to new opportunities? The Huskers can’t wait to find out.
“I feel like it feels like freshman year again,” said junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. “I’m just so anxious and ready to play.”
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.