As game day nears, Scott Frost and the Huskers seek to have everything 'buttoned up'

“I’m pleased overall with the depth and the play at that position,” Frost said. “But that needs to work itself out pretty quickly, who’s healthy and who’s available. We need to get dialed in for the first game.”

Production has been “better” from new specialists competing for punting and placekicking jobs, Frost said, but he still wants to see more improvement on coverage and block teams before declaring how good the revamped unit can be under offseason hire and analyst Jonathan Rutledge. That won’t happen until the games count.

At outside linebacker, Frost said the group will take strides forward from last year even if it only plays with the right technique more often. That has been another position beset by minor health concerns that have caused multiple players to miss valuable practice time in an accelerated fall camp. Senior JoJo Domann and junior Caleb Tannor are the penciled-in starters there, but NU would like to establish more options from others like underclassmen Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer.