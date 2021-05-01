As Husker fans return, a sense of normalcy fills Memorial Stadium

Linda Bontrager said she enjoyed the spaciousness of watching Husker football from her living room, but missed the friends she made around their section.

“There's just something special about it,” she said. “There's just something unique and it touches you and you want to be part of it.”

Adrian Van Bochove believes it is especially important to have fans back in the stadiums for this season.

“I think it's fantastic that we finally get in there and actually cheer them on because I think this year is Scott Frost's turnaround season,” he said. “I believe in him, I believe in this program.”

The Van Bochoves' son, his wife and two kids traveled to Lincoln from Haywood, Iowa, for the spring game. Their grandchildren were so excited for the game.

Jason and Jessica Adelaine also brought their children, Kevin and Avery, to the spring game from Leavenworth, Kansas. The Adelaine family made it a tradition years ago to attend the spring game.

They watched virtually last year and Jessica even made homemade Runza.

“They were good but not as good as actual Runzas,” she said.