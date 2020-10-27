As Huskers prep for another tall task, they look to a 'good lesson' learned at Ohio State

Nebraska has to pack its own lunch to compete. Juice, of course — of the energy variety — that can keep the Huskers hot in an empty Memorial Stadium. Starch, for the looming challenge of Wisconsin’s always-burly offensive and defensive lines. Something sticky, so quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey don’t fumble as they carry so much of NU’s rushing load. And a sense of what it will take to beat the No. 9 team in the country.

The Husker players who spoke Monday and their coach, Scott Frost, agreed they did some good things at No. 3 Ohio State, but it wasn’t nearly enough, especially when NU spent nearly as much time hurting itself with penalties and turnovers as it did inflicting pain on the Buckeyes.

“As painful of a lesson as it was, it was a good lesson for our kids Saturday,” Frost said. “You can’t just be pretty good. You’ve got to be really good, and you’ve got to execute really well. And if we clean up our mistakes, it’s going to give us a better chance.”