As Nebraska's opener nears, health and leadership are coming together for Casey Thompson

LINCOLN — Casey Thompson stood in front of a few dozen reporters and television cameras Wednesday and said words that surely didn’t come easy.

On this day, the defense beat the offense.

Nebraska’s likely starting quarterback delivered the line without a hint of emotion. Just the facts from what was the Huskers’ 12th training camp practice.

The thing is, Thompson said, mornings like that reveal leaders. He gathered the offense three or four times to remind them to stay positive. To push through the struggles. To keep encouraging each other.

“I guess it’s hot for people — at this time last year we were having practices in 115 degrees in Texas heat,” Thompson said. “Today wasn’t that hot to me but I also don’t weigh 330 pounds and I’m not a lineman. Can’t speak for everyone, but today was a little bit of adversity and we have to be able to fight that.”

Thompson, who started 10 games for the Longhorns last year, has a clear experience edge among Nebraska’s five scholarship QBs. His grasp of the offense — earned through hundreds of hours of offseason film study — is up to speed and then some. The No. 1 job is his to lose in the back half of camp, as coach Scott Frost said last week.

Two other key pieces — health and leadership — have been works in progress since Thompson committed to Nebraska in January.

The fifth-year college player gave a detailed update of his right thumb, which is now fully healed after he severely injured it midway through last season. He went from October to April not knowing there were “chronic issues” with it that needed to be addressed further, he said. He underwent a procedure after NU’s spring game and stayed on a “pitch count” through much of the summer before ramping up in recent weeks.

He’s realizing he had almost forgotten what it like to throw without limitations.

“We got it fixed,” Thompson said. “I would say now I feel better than ever. My grip is 100%, I’m able to throw the ball like I want to with the velocity that I want to, have great mechanics. I have more zip on the ball and I’m able to throw it around the field. I would say I was probably making it work (before).”

Evolving into a team leader has been a more nuanced process. The offense has precious few vocal tone-setters — tight end Travis Vokolek and injured lineman Turner Corcoran are among them, players say. So is Thompson, who has had to earn the status along with Florida State QB transfer Chubba Purdy after onboarding from another program.

Purdy’s challenge has been even steeper as health has limited him to just 17 on-field practices between spring and fall, mostly with the second unit. Third-year Husker and quarterback Logan Smothers has begun settling in with the 3s.

Thompson is a believer that leadership qualities are more innate than learned. He’s willing and able to say the right words at the right time, put in the extra work and shoulder responsibility when turbulence arrives. Coaches have helped give him a platform to make that transition at Nebraska, he said. So has the player-led Unity Council, spearheaded mostly by veteran Huskers.

Wednesday was a reminder that there’s still more to do, even if it was an outlier.

“Quarterbacks got to take control,” offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said. “Casey’s got to be better, Chubba. Those two guys I got on today a little bit. They’re the guy in the huddle that speaks while 10 other guys listen.”

Still, Thompson said, Nebraska collectively is looking as good now as it has since he’s been in Lincoln. More depth on offense, defense and special teams. More guys making plays.

Fellow Huskers say the same about Thompson. Left tackle Teddy Prochazka complimented the QB on his pocket presence — Thompson is where he’s supposed to be, and that’s allowed his linemen to better block for him. Transfer receiver Marcus Washington, who caught balls from Thompson at Texas, sees a familiar and reliable guy running the offense.

“I see Casey as a little bit more determined — I kind of feel like he has something to prove,” Washington said. “He’s just been locked in and a real hard worker. That’s been the same. It’s always been him; he’s always taken the mental side of the game very seriously. I look forward to seeing him play this season.”

Thompson shares the sentiment. Leadership doesn’t require low moments to flourish, he said, but it is tested there. He expects to thrive when the games arrive after months of earning it behind the scenes.