As Oklahoma extends offer, Fremont Bergan's Kade McIntyre plans meeting at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Kade McIntyre's dance card has filled up quickly.

What was a two-team race in mid-May between Kansas State and Minnesota for the services of the Fremont Bergan 2023 prospect has shifted into overdrive across multiple leagues. First, Iowa offered a scholarship. Then Tennessee, Nebraska and now, Sunday night, Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound McIntyre — who had 63 tackles, including 10 for loss and six sacks last season — has plenty of options.

He already planned official visits to K-State and Minnesota. On Wednesday, he'll now head to NU for a chat with inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.

In a message to The World-Herald, McIntyre didn't quite term it a visit, but a mid-week meeting with other Husker linebackers. Ruud, Nebraska's in-state recruiter outside of Omaha, extended a scholarship offer last week, after several other Power Five schools.

It'll be the first big recruiting moment of a busy June for the Huskers, who plan to host more than 10 official visitors this Friday for its first Friday Night Lights event. Five of them are in-state prospects. Lincoln Southeast offensive guard Gunnar Gottula and Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer are commits while Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, Elkhorn South pass rusher Maverick Noonan and Scottsbluff offensive tackle Brock Knutson have a bevy of offers.

Nine in-state players — eight of whom have Husker offers — have offers from Power Five schools in this cycle, marking one of the strongest years ever for in-state talent.

The catalogue of in-state offers and commits:

Brahmer: Committed to Nebraska

Coleman: Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, USC

Gretna quarterback Zane Flores: Committed to Oklahoma State

Gottula: Committed to Nebraska

Knutson: Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska

McIntyre: Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Noonan: Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Stanford