As postseason hopes have changed, Nebraska football’s 'brotherhood' faces decisions

JoJo Domann, for example, secured his NFL future by tallying nine tackles, two pass breakups and an interception against the Buckeyes. He also played through an undisclosed injury, which Frost said leaves Domann with a “decision he will make going forward.”

Domann wouldn’t opt out of Nebraska’s final two games — “I don’t see that with our guys,” Frost said — but he might treat his mystery ailment to ensure he's in peak condition for the NFL combine. Stille said he “hopefully” has two games left as Domann’s teammate, and Garrett Nelson wept while describing Domann’s impact on his career.

Domann isn’t the only Husker with NFL aspirations, either.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who held likely first-rounder Chris Olave to seven catches for 61 yards (and a touchdown) on 12 targets, has dreamed of playing on Sundays his entire life. Tight end Austin Allen said Saturday that he will seek scouting feedback during Nebraska’s bye week, and if he hears a positive response, he’ll enter the draft next spring.

Those goals won’t sap either captains’ commitment to Nebraska, but if Allen or Taylor-Britt tweak an ankle after making plans to declare for the draft, their professional — and monetary — future would factor into their decision to keep playing.