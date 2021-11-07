As postseason hopes have changed, Nebraska football’s 'brotherhood' faces decisions

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez’s face puffed with pain. He needed surgery to repair the broken jaw that occurred during the first quarter against Michigan State. And as coach Scott Frost outlined Saturday, Martinez could’ve approached the injury three ways.
One would have kept Martinez out for the season. Another would have kept him out “awhile.” He chose the third, keep playing, which required plenty of pain tolerance but he wouldn't miss a game.
“It was a tough choice,” Martinez said after Nebraska’s 26-17 loss to Ohio State. “One I wanted to make for my teammates and our team, honestly. Continue to fight and lead the guys — it was really as simple as that for me.”
The decisions facing Martinez’s teammates are more complicated. The Huskers shouldn’t qualify for a bowl game. They can’t even catch Illinois for fifth in the Big Ten West, much less win the division like they envisioned at season’s start (and like Martinez planned when he prolonged his surgery). The only rewards in Nebraska’s grasp now are bragging rights over Wisconsin and Iowa and the satisfaction of finishing what it started.
“Guys are playing for pride,” defensive linemen Ben Stille said. “That’s the main thing at this point.”
An honorable choice, but Husker fortitude will be tested without a postseason to play for. And pride could contradict pragmatism for some of Nebraska’s biggest names.
JoJo Domann, for example, secured his NFL future by tallying nine tackles, two pass breakups and an interception against the Buckeyes. He also played through an undisclosed injury, which Frost said leaves Domann with a “decision he will make going forward.”
Domann wouldn’t opt out of Nebraska’s final two games — “I don’t see that with our guys,” Frost said — but he might treat his mystery ailment to ensure he's in peak condition for the NFL combine. Stille said he “hopefully” has two games left as Domann’s teammate, and Garrett Nelson wept while describing Domann’s impact on his career.
Domann isn’t the only Husker with NFL aspirations, either.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who held likely first-rounder Chris Olave to seven catches for 61 yards (and a touchdown) on 12 targets, has dreamed of playing on Sundays his entire life. Tight end Austin Allen said Saturday that he will seek scouting feedback during Nebraska’s bye week, and if he hears a positive response, he’ll enter the draft next spring.
Those goals won’t sap either captains’ commitment to Nebraska, but if Allen or Taylor-Britt tweak an ankle after making plans to declare for the draft, their professional — and monetary — future would factor into their decision to keep playing.
How would Nebraska’s locker room perceive a teammate prioritizing his future? And if the Huskers fall behind 17-3 to Wisconsin next week, will they respond the same way they did against Ohio State? These are the questions that follow 3-7 football teams.
Frost has said for weeks that this team isn’t the type to lose interest. And without a bowl or a division title to chase, Martinez said “it’s about the brotherhood” with two games to play.
“The brotherhood is strong here at Nebraska,” Martinez said. “We believe in each other, so we’re going to keep pressing on. There’s nothing else to do but to press on and continue to learn from this game.”