As QB dominoes fall elsewhere, signs point to Nebraska landing Casey Thompson

Should Thompson settle on Nebraska in the next couple weeks, he will be able to enroll in classes and compete for the starting job this spring.

With 19 games of experience — including 10 starts with Texas last year — he would immediately become Nebraska's most veteran quarterback at a position full of underclassmen. The other QBs — Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and incoming freshman Richard Torres — have one career start between them.

Nebraska has been in the market for a QB since four-year starter Adrian Martinez entered the portal in early December and picked Kansas State.

Thompson threw for 2,113 yards and 24 TDs against nine interceptions, and ran 55 times for 157 yards and four scores. He completed 63.2% of his passes (165 of 261) despite playing the last half of the season with a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. The QB spent his first three seasons at Texas behind Sam Ehlinger.

NU may also intend to add another scholarship quarterback as it reshapes the position under new offensive coordinator and QB coach Mark Whipple. Former Florida State reserve Chubba Purdy is set to visit Lincoln on Jan. 14 and has four years of eligibility remaining.