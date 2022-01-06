As QB dominos fall elsewhere, signs point to Nebraska landing Casey Thompson

Nebraska appears to be closing in on its top quarterback target in the transfer portal.
All signs are pointing to the Huskers landing former Texas QB Casey Thompson following another round of dominos falling Thursday. The 23-year-old junior took a self-guided tour of NU on Wednesday and publicly continues to evaluate his options.
But further reshuffling of the QB transfer market Thursday gives strong indications that Nebraska will get the former four-star prospect who led the Big 12 with 24 touchdown passes last season.
His other finalists, as reported by The Athletic, of Auburn, Oklahoma, Indiana and Missouri now have all landed impact transfers. On Thursday, Indiana nabbed former Missouri starter Connor Bazelak, and Auburn secured previous Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Wednesday that Mizzou was not actively recruiting Thompson.
Oklahoma was an intriguing option for Thompson, considering both his father, Charles, and his brother, Kendal, are both former Sooner QBs. The Thompsons also live in the Oklahoma City area. But on Monday, the same day starter Caleb Williams announced he was entering the portal, OU flipped former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel from UCLA. The program also signed four-star prospect Nick Evers in its 2022 class.
Should Thompson settle on Nebraska in the next couple weeks, he will be able to enroll in classes and compete for the starting job this spring.
With 19 games of experience — including 10 starts with Texas last year — he would immediately become Nebraska's most veteran quarterback at a position full of underclassmen. The other QBs — Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and incoming freshman Richard Torres — have one career start between them.
Nebraska has been in the market for a QB since four-year starter Adrian Martinez entered the portal in early December and picked Kansas State.
Thompson threw for 2,113 yards and 24 TDs against nine interceptions, and ran 55 times for 157 yards and four scores. He completed 63.2% of his passes (165 of 261) despite playing the last half of the season with a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. The QB spent his first three seasons at Texas behind Sam Ehlinger.
NU may also intend to add another scholarship quarterback as it reshapes the position under new offensive coordinator and QB coach Mark Whipple. Former Florida State reserve Chubba Purdy is set to visit Lincoln on Jan. 14 and has four years of eligibility remaining.
“Nebraska is the one he’s most interested in, so that’s the one he has scheduled,” Chubba’s father, Shawn Purdy, told The World-Herald. “Things are starting to heat up because people are finally seeing where everybody is going (for quarterbacks). … Nebraska is No. 1 on his list.”
