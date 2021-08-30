As reality fails to meet expectations, Huskers vow to 'keep pushing'

Gabe Ervin (47 snaps) became a rare true freshman to start a Nebraska season opener ahead of Rahmir Johnson (15) and Markese Stepp (12). Second-year freshman Sevion Morrison didn’t get on the field at all. Neither did receivers Alante Brown or Zavier Betts, outside of a couple looks as a kickoff returner. All drew steady praise from coaches and teammates in camp.

Senior wideout Samori Touré said Brown and Betts both have big-play ability. Betts possesses the long speed. Brown is quick in short spaces.

“I was just telling them to stick with the process, keep going hard in practice,” Touré said. “They’re going to get their time. They’re going to get involved more for sure.”

Frost alluded to the same notion, saying he wished some Huskers could have gotten more game action while others need to “step up” during the week. He said he expects Betts’ reps to increase as the season moves along.

“Consistency has to matter to some degree,” Frost said. “Him and everybody else, you gotta do it all week and give teammates and coaches and everyone else confidence that you’re going to be in the right place and do the right thing all the time.”