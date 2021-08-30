As reality fails to meet expectations, Huskers vow to 'keep pushing'

LINCOLN — Nebraska dwelt for weeks in the controlled comfort of fall camp. Coaches graded hundreds of reps. Players earned trust. Expectations about what and who the Huskers could be began to take shape.
But perception gave way to oppressive reality on a field that felt like 100 degrees Saturday afternoon in central Illinois as seven-point favorites became eight-point losers. Renewed vows to be a “downhill” running team disappeared with the lead. Multiple young skill players who were the talk of workouts didn’t see a snap in the opener. Optimism for an overhaul of special teams quickly faded under a deluge of mistakes ranging from unfortunate to outlandish.
Even without songs blaring over the speakers during practice Monday, the Huskers had to face the music — and the film — for what they really are as the calendar flips this week to September.
“I was confident in our game plan and I thought we had a great fall — especially rushing the ball — but it counts on Saturdays right?” Nebraska right guard Matt Sichterman said. “It’s taking that Saturday to the chin, looking forward, knowing that we need to prepare even better, hone in on those details even better as a group.”
Of everything lost in translation between workouts and Week Zero, nothing openly confounded the Huskers more Monday than the ground game. NU called runs on just 26 of 71 offensive plays (36.6%), and running backs accounted for 54 yards on 19 carries.
“I feel like we never really established the run game early on and that’s a big part,” receiver Wyatt Liewer said. “It was kind of surprising to me because I felt pretty good about our run game going into it.”
Quarterback Adrian Martinez — who rushed for 111 yards through a combination of designed runs and scrambles, including a 75-yard touchdown — identified the rushing attack as the offseason improvement he was most disappointed didn’t show up for a national television audience.
Left tackle Turner Corcoran and right tackle Bryce Benhart wore “Run the Damn Ball” caps during the spring and summer to telegraph the attitude shift of a young offensive line. But the mantra never manifested in the opener as Illinois recovered a fumble for a touchdown to take the halftime lead and pulled away after that.
“The hat says ‘Run the Damn Ball,’” Corcoran said. “You can’t really run the damn ball when you’ve got to play a little bit of catch up.”
Players and Scott Frost repeated Saturday’s diagnosis that Illinois came out in an unexpected defensive front and threw them off their approach. Frost said “about half of our game plan was kind of out the window” when the Illini defense lined up in an an even front after playing exclusively in an odd alignment during its spring game.
“But we’ve got to be better,” Frost said. “We’ve got to establish the run. We gotta be ahead in the game so we can commit to the run.”
Gabe Ervin (47 snaps) became a rare true freshman to start a Nebraska season opener ahead of Rahmir Johnson (15) and Markese Stepp (12). Second-year freshman Sevion Morrison didn’t get on the field at all. Neither did receivers Alante Brown or Zavier Betts, outside of a couple looks as a kickoff returner. All drew steady praise from coaches and teammates in camp.
Senior wideout Samori Touré said Brown and Betts both have big-play ability. Betts possesses the long speed. Brown is quick in short spaces.
“I was just telling them to stick with the process, keep going hard in practice,” Touré said. “They’re going to get their time. They’re going to get involved more for sure.”
Frost alluded to the same notion, saying he wished some Huskers could have gotten more game action while others need to “step up” during the week. He said he expects Betts’ reps to increase as the season moves along.
“Consistency has to matter to some degree,” Frost said. “Him and everybody else, you gotta do it all week and give teammates and coaches and everyone else confidence that you’re going to be in the right place and do the right thing all the time.”
The opposite situation may have played out for special teams. Co-captain Cam Taylor-Britt departed from his training when he fielded a punt on the 2-yard line that ended in a safety. Punter Daniel Cerni — with kicks of 26 and 19 yards lowlighting his struggle of a debut — and 2020 punter William Przystup had performed “exceptionally well” in practice, Frost said. Maybe nerves got to the freshman?
Perhaps the only unit to carry its camp self into the game was the defense. Defenders largely agreed they played well enough to win, collectively generating nine tackles for loss and forcing a fumble. They would have secured a second turnover had Taylor-Britt’s interception in the second quarter not been wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty.
But now Illinois is in the past. So is a fall camp packed with positives. What’s left is a reality the Huskers are still working to shape.
“Honestly it was just little mistakes,” outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne said. “The hard work was still there, we were still grinding, pushing. I can’t really tell you what happened. I’m still confused and shocked. I just know this group is going to keep pushing.”
