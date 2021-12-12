LINCOLN — Sean Beckton is a football coach most of the year. But when it comes to the transfer portal, he often feels more like a detective.

The Nebraska tight ends coach — like countless other assistants and staffers across the sport — has been in full-time fact-finding mode since the season concluded. As players enter the portal by the dozens every day, a sort of speed-dating process begins between schools and prospects looking for the perfect match.

Talent acquisition from the portal is about to take on an even more central focus as the high-school cycle effectively winds down with the early signing period opening Wednesday. That leaves the transfer market as a one-stop shop for adding impact players for 2022 that can continue until the May 1 deadline. Such prospects can join a new school in time for spring ball by mid-January.

NU’s approach with transfers is actually “very similar” for how it would recruit a high-school prospect, Beckton said. Is the player good enough to play at Nebraska? Is he interested? Calls to area coaches, family and the young man himself determine whether the conversation is worth continuing. Sometimes those people reach out to Beckton and other coaches with tips and insight.

“There’s a lot of digging and research we have to do and a lot of kids we’ve turned away because of some of the negativity we hear on some of the reports of what they’ve done at other places,” Beckton said last month. “Our culture is where it needs to be here. We don’t need to bring in other guys that don’t have a great background and don’t fit our culture.”

Nebraska’s staff gets a daily list of new portal members to consider during the season, with more frequent updates as needed. The legwork has spiked this month following the end of college football’s regular season — one update from a national outlet with access to the portal reported nearly 500 new entrants (284 FBS players and 213 FCS) between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 alone. Hundreds of others have joined since, with more on the way as postseasons end and NFL draft evaluations come back.

The portal has existed for more than three years — 2,626 players (including walk-ons) entered during the 2020-21 cycle alone. But this is its first iteration since the NCAA last spring announced it would allow anyone a free one-time transfer without having to sit out a season.

The de-facto free agency has accelerated success or failure for many programs. Michigan State added 20 transfers last offseason to help the Spartans break out under second-year coach Mel Tucker. Meanwhile, Tennessee lost more than 30 players to the portal last cycle during a coaching change. Florida International (14), Syracuse (14) and Virginia (13) are among those feeling fleeced this time around amid struggles and leadership instability.

Nebraska’s portal engagement has risen accordingly. It has issued double-digit portal offers this month at positions of need and brought in at least five transfers for visits in defensive back Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian), offensive lineman Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State), receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), defensive back Tommi Hill (Arizona State) and kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman). The Huskers have already added a pair of walk-ons in long snapper Brady Weas (Georgetown) and kicker Spencer Pankratz (Furman).

The school is also actively looking for a quarterback — NU coaches, for example, visited former LSU starter Myles Brennan at his home last week. They figure to be in the mix with others who enter the portal, too, in an effort to add experience to a Husker position group with one career start.

Other familiar names who had the Huskers among their finalists from past recruiting cycles have also resurfaced as transfers — among them linebacker Eugene Asante (North Carolina, 2019), linebacker Jackson Bratton (Alabama, 2020), four-star quarterback Peter Costelli (Utah, 2021), five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis (Maryland, 2021) and Hill (ASU, 2021).

Of course, there is no guarantee the dialogue will pick up where it left off. But it could.

Others with in-state ties are newly available — Omaha Roncalli grad Nolan Gorczyca (offensive line, Buffalo) and Teivis Tuioti (defensive line, Nevada), the son of NU assistant coach Tony Tuioti.

Beckton said the portal is a reminder of why it’s important to keep relationships alive even if a recruit goes elsewhere out of high school. Omaha North product Kevin Williams was a multiyear starter at Northern Colorado before announcing he would transfer to Nebraska on Saturday.

“Things change all the time and you have to treat it and respect that,” Beckton said. “On the back end of things, you end up getting rewarded later on.”

Portal experiences vary for the players. NU inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic was in flux for only a few days a year ago — Nebraska offered him the day after his transfer from Northern Iowa became official and he committed within 48 hours. He wanted to play major college football. The Huskers wanted depth at his position.

“I felt like it was the right situation for me and that’s where I wanted to go,” Kolarevic said in October. “I felt like these coaches have my best interests in mind.”

Other courtships take longer as more suitors and factors crowd the process. Receiver Samori Touré was in the portal for two months as teams like Miami, Florida State and Oregon pursued him and he considered turning pro. He settled on Nebraska in January 2021 in part because of the clear opportunity at his position and eventually finished the season as the Huskers’ leading wideout.

Touré (Montana) and fellow receiver Levi Falck (South Dakota), who both made successful jumps from the FCS level, are recent Nebraska reminders that portal solutions aren’t always former big-name recruits. Both were ready made in their technique and fundamentals. They already had established routines for how to study and memorize plays. The biggest adjustment, each have said, is learning the terminology within their new scheme.

“Recruiting’s a tricky thing,” Falck said last month. “Obviously the FBS schools aren’t going to catch every single top talented guy. Some guys are going to fly under their radar. Some guys were injured during high school and have to go the FCS route. I think maybe some people underestimate the talent at the FCS level.”

Outgoing NU tight end Austin Allen pointed to fellow end Chancellor Brewington as an ideal addition after the walk-on arrived from Northern Arizona to no fanfare this season. The newcomer already understood college playbooks and found his niche as a hard-hitting blocker on goal-line packages.

Which transfers will make the effort to learn — and which will have supportive new teammates — also is part of the equation, Allen said.

“It takes a lot of buy-in on their end to understand what our scheme is, what we’re trying to get accomplished, what our rules are, what our concepts are,” Allen said. “It’s a lot on us, too, to be willing to take the extra time to sit down in the room and talk with them.”

Nebraska has tapped the transfer market to varying degrees of success under coach Scott Frost. In 2019 it hit on defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (Oklahoma State), who quickly became a team captain, and tight end Travis Vokolek (Rutgers). The 2020 cycle included starters in offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili (Colorado State) and kicker Connor Culp (LSU) before 2021 produced contributors like running back Markese Stepp (USC), Touré and Kolarevic. At least half a dozen others have come and gone with little or no playing time.

The portal is a two-way street. Dozens of players have transferred away from Nebraska under Frost for myriad reasons as the trend exploded across the college landscape.

Four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez became the program’s most high-profile example this month when he announced his departure. Running backs Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott along with outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne also have left in recent weeks following reserve roles in 2021.

Some Husker goodbyes have been significant — like quarterbacks Noah Vedral, Luke McCaffrey and Martinez along with receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — while others barely affected the depth chart.

Frost last summer warned that a quick exit isn’t always the best answer for players. It’s also reality, he said, that NU will apportion more scholarships for this cycle than it ever has as it seeks fast-impact players to help push the program beyond the this-close narrative of 2021.

“I think for the rest of the time that college football exists, I don’t think it’s just going to be the basic 25-man recruiting class anymore,” Frost said. “It’s going to be a lot of moving pieces and parts and you’re going to have to figure those things out on the fly.”​

