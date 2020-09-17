As Trump takes credit for return of Big Ten football, league officials point to other reasons

Trump’s take? Big Ten football was “dead” until his phone call.

“It was dead, it was totally dead," Trump said on Outkick. "And I told my people, ‘Look, we’ve got to call, who am I going to call, who’s the head of it?' And it turned out it was Kevin Warren, who really turned out to be very open about it. And I said, ‘Kevin, look, we’ll help you with testing, we’ll get you everything that you need, but you’ve got to get it back for those states, those states want it.’ They’re real football states, as you can understand, and great teams.”

When asked directly about the call Wednesday, Warren largely sidestepped the question.

“It was productive and interesting,” Warren said. “My whole focus here, as I understand, what was important for me, when we postponed the season, my No. 1 focus was what could we do collectively, what we could do in a transparent manner, and what I can do personally to create an environment to allow our student-athletes to get back to playing the sports they love in a healthy and safe manner. It was a productive call, and I’m always interested and willing to help, regardless of the level that they can help in. I had a good conversation and a very respectful conversation.”