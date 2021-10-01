LINCOLN – These were the early days, January 2019.

Garrett Nelson, 18 years old with a flowing mullet and tank full of football, turned to his new roommate, Nick Henrich. He suggested an evening trip to one of the few places they knew around town.

The Husker weight room.

"Hey, you wanna go lift?" Nelson asked Henrich, who recounted the story Monday. Henrich agreed — where else did he have to be? — but they couldn’t get into the strength complex.

“We were young freshmen,” Henrich said. “We didn’t know what was going on.”

They do now. So do the rest of Nebraska's linebackers, a group that just a few years ago struggled to stop the run and pass.

Nelson went 100 miles an hour as a true freshman but didn’t always have much technique. Henrich was overcoming an injury. Luke Reimer, another 2019 arrival, battled his own injuries while making an impact as a walk-on. Caleb Tannor didn’t make enough plays. And the best of the bunch, JoJo Domann, was trying to make almost every play — even the ones not meant for him — to the occasional detriment of the team.

That quintet — plus backups Chris Kolarevic and Pheldarius Payne, who both play often — now comprise what may be the team's strength as they head into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, a program led by ex-linebacker Pat Fitzgerald, who praised the Blackshirts this week as “11 heartbeats operating as one."

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander chalks it up to natural maturity and commitment.

“Those kids have taken it upon themselves to prepare at another level this year,” Chinander said. “They’re really doing a nice job.”

Nebraska's defensive line has also done a good job winning at the line of the scrimmage. But the ‘backers have been a top-shelf clean-up crew in 2021. They’ve also improved as pass rushers. And outside of sixth-year senior Domann, it’s still a young group in many ways.

One that Scott Frost believes is excelling without fear of failure.

“It is such a fine line in football,” Frost said. “If you are comfortable with what you are doing and what you are supposed to do and you have the right attitude, you can just play fast and go make those plays. Those guys are really secure in their scheme and where they are supposed to be, flying around, having fun playing.”

It’s showing up in the stats.

Five of the team’s top eight tacklers are linebackers. They’re easily the leaders in tackles for loss — Nelson has seven by himself — and sacks. Reimer has the defense’s lone forced fumble.

And it shows up on film.

How Reimer meets ball-carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage, even when he overruns a play. How Henrich keeps a free arm to make a tackle when engaged with a blocker. How Domann is able to check the dive option or adjust quickly to a quarterback pulling the ball and trying to get to the edge — on a fourth down against Michigan State, Domann grabbed Payton Thorne’s foot and sunk the play for a big loss.

“I have to trust that the rest of the guys are doing their job and I have to stay home for the quarterback,” Domann said. “I could have stayed even more home. I had his ankle and wrapped and rolled. I could have body-shotted him too.”

Domann, who played every position imaginable in high school — even placekicker — possesses honed instincts for the game. Opposing offenses try to run outside sweeps toward him at their own risk. He carries tight ends and slot receivers on deep routes and attacks shorter routes like a safety.

But the trust took a little longer. He was burned on a game-winning reverse against Purdue in 2019. He occasionally overplayed the dive portion of the zone read, but not always without reason — Nebraska's inside linebackers struggled to bull their way into tackles on those dives two years ago.

“I think that I have taken huge strides in that,” Domann said. “I don’t even know what I was thinking about my sophomore year. I was just a fairy out there, trying to do my job, also trying to be around the ball, and not trusting that by doing my job I’ll find the ball and the ball will find me.”

Like Domann, Nelson always had the motor and desire, which helped him earn a Blackshirt as a true freshman in 2019.

“The will to be great is burning within his chest,” Domann said of Nelson.

But Nelson also had to be molded into a smarter, more skilled pass rusher — the kind who peeled back to sack Thorne deep in the red zone. Chinander said Nelson’s “movement skills” improved through several years in the strength and conditioning program.

Nelson said he’s also tailored his off-the-field approach. On Sundays, his one true day off, he gets off his feet and watches "Family Guy" instead of more football.

“Constantly being locked in for six days per week and having that Sunday where I watch something other than football is huge,” Nelson said. “I learned that through maturing and being around guys who have done it before.”

Henrich and Reimer have taken their cues from position coach Barrett Ruud, Nebraska's career leading tackler who preaches a consistent, studied routine on and off the field.

“Every week’s the same, every day’s the same, we do this, this, this, and nothing changes no matter if you’re feeling good or bad,” Henrich said.

Sudden shift in the game? Nothing changes. Fourth-and-short? Nothing changes. Facing the leading rusher in college football? Nothing changes.

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker had just 61 yards on 19 carries against Nebraska. He’s still No. 1 in the nation — but not because of his play against the Huskers.

Northwestern’s Evan Hull ranks eighth nationally in yards per game, and his 7.59 yards per carry now rank ahead of Walker. The challenge for Nebraska’s defense remains — especially with struggles on offense and special teams.

Husker linebackers choose to remain steady in approach and progress. So does their boss.

“We’ve got so much more to give,” Chinander said. “We’re playing good right now, that’s great, who cares? Let’s get better.”

