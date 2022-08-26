At Husker pep rally, Scott Frost dubs Dublin ‘Nebraska East’

DUBLIN — From the stage to a back iron gate, Husker Nation covered a long patch of green. An estimated 5,000 Nebraska fans packed into Merrion Square — a tree-lined midtown park — for an afternoon pep rally that surely roused the locals.
If those fans had spent the week meeting all things Ireland, Ireland met them — in force — on Friday.
“This is unbelievable — welcome to Nebraska East!, huh?” yelled coach Scott Frost 24 hours before his team will play Northwestern in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. “We’ve been planning this game for a long time, we’ve put a lot of thought into it. I can’t believe how many of you showed up here. We can’t wait to put on a good show for you.”
For a 45 minutes Friday, the Husker show was louder than a post-touchdown celebration. Nebraska’s band stood to one side of the stage playing its usual medley of fight songs. Husker cheerleaders stood in front of the crowd, which traveled around a Dublin art sign, over a mound to the gentle rise near a stone wall.
The “Go Big Red!” chants got louder as the pep rally progressed. Athletic Director Trev Alberts asked Nebraska fans to raise their hands as he took a picture with his phone. He tweeted it out minutes later.
“There’s no place in the country that would turn out like this,” Alberts said, who also awarded a commemorative football to a couple celebrating its 50th wedding anniversary.
Scott Frost leads some Huskers onto the stage as thousands attend a pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Padraic O’Kane, part of the event organizing delegation, welcomed fans to Dublin.
“Please drink us dry and enjoy yourselves for the next 48 hours,” O’Kane said.
Frost brought 20 Husker players — who likely won’t play on Saturday — to stand on stage. Elliott Brown spoke for the offense and Randolph Kpai spoke for the defense.
“To know that we’ve got our blood, our own family here in another country, we’re ready to see more red than purple because we’re Nebraska,” Brown said.
Said Kpai: “Cheer loud — we’re going to kick some a**!”
Freshman linebacker Mikai Gbayor grabbed the microphone after that.
“One more, one more!” Gbayor said. “GO BIG RED!”
The crowd complied with its loudest chant yet.
As the event ended, Frost and Alberts walked through the band giving high-fives. Fans lingered for another half hour in the park as the sun peeked through daylong crowds. They’d surely be at one of three Husker bars on Friday night, taking O’Kane’s advice.
Asked if the week in Ireland was an improvement over his week in Japan 30 years — when, as a player, he helped Nebraska beat Kansas State in Tokyo — Alberts had a deadpan look. Yes, the accommodations in Dublin — from hotels to practice facilities — had been excellent.
Only one thing remains: Kickoff.
“It’s been absolutely perfect,” Alberts said. “But if we lose the game, it won’t be so perfect.”
Photos: Nebraska in Ireland for season opener
Myles Farmer (4) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Travis Vokolek (83) smiles during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Huskers head coach, speaks following a practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lines are painted ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium home of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. Photographed on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Huskers head coach, speaks following a practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Duvall, the head football strength & conditioning coach, leads a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick Henrich (42) dances during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quinton Newsome (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and Casey Thompson (11) warm up during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk to the edge of the field following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator for Nebraska, speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew members cleans between seats at Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Reimer (28) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabe Ervin Jr., (22) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eteva Mauga-Clements (22) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players, from left, Brant Banks (74), Hunter Anthony (77) and Teddy Prochazka (65) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans and other tourists walk near Dublin Castle on Tuesday ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridges over the River Liffey as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird flies over the River Liffey on Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Graeme Derham, of Dublin, performs in the Temple Bar district Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar district on Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker and Wildcat flags and Irish and American flags fly over a bar Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shadows and people as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The courtyard at Dublin Castle in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, and Angela, his wife, arrive alongside players for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players Travis Vokolek (83), Ezra Miller (66), Chris Hickman (87) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
