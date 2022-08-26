At Husker pep rally, Scott Frost dubs Dublin ‘Nebraska East’

DUBLIN — From the stage to a back iron gate, Husker Nation covered a long patch of green. An estimated 5,000 Nebraska fans packed into Merrion Square — a tree-lined midtown park — for an afternoon pep rally that surely roused the locals.

If those fans had spent the week meeting all things Ireland, Ireland met them — in force — on Friday.

“This is unbelievable — welcome to Nebraska East!, huh?” yelled coach Scott Frost 24 hours before his team will play Northwestern in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. “We’ve been planning this game for a long time, we’ve put a lot of thought into it. I can’t believe how many of you showed up here. We can’t wait to put on a good show for you.”

For a 45 minutes Friday, the Husker show was louder than a post-touchdown celebration. Nebraska’s band stood to one side of the stage playing its usual medley of fight songs. Husker cheerleaders stood in front of the crowd, which traveled around a Dublin art sign, over a mound to the gentle rise near a stone wall.

The “Go Big Red!” chants got louder as the pep rally progressed. Athletic Director Trev Alberts asked Nebraska fans to raise their hands as he took a picture with his phone. He tweeted it out minutes later.

“There’s no place in the country that would turn out like this,” Alberts said, who also awarded a commemorative football to a couple celebrating its 50th wedding anniversary.

Padraic O’Kane, part of the event organizing delegation, welcomed fans to Dublin.

“Please drink us dry and enjoy yourselves for the next 48 hours,” O’Kane said.

Frost brought 20 Husker players — who likely won’t play on Saturday — to stand on stage. Elliott Brown spoke for the offense and Randolph Kpai spoke for the defense.

“To know that we’ve got our blood, our own family here in another country, we’re ready to see more red than purple because we’re Nebraska,” Brown said.

Said Kpai: “Cheer loud — we’re going to kick some a**!”

Freshman linebacker Mikai Gbayor grabbed the microphone after that.

“One more, one more!” Gbayor said. “GO BIG RED!”

The crowd complied with its loudest chant yet.

As the event ended, Frost and Alberts walked through the band giving high-fives. Fans lingered for another half hour in the park as the sun peeked through daylong crowds. They’d surely be at one of three Husker bars on Friday night, taking O’Kane’s advice.

Asked if the week in Ireland was an improvement over his week in Japan 30 years — when, as a player, he helped Nebraska beat Kansas State in Tokyo — Alberts had a deadpan look. Yes, the accommodations in Dublin — from hotels to practice facilities — had been excellent.

Only one thing remains: Kickoff.