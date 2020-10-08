At Nebraska, 'the best quarterback is going to play. Period'

“I would say I’m feeling as good as I have in a while,” Martinez said. “That’s obviously exciting for me and I’m ready to get out there and show it.”

Martinez also repeated what Frost and Co. told him as a recruit — the QB job would always be an open competition.

“The best quarterback is going to play. Period," Martinez said. "Luke’s been pushing me and I love it. I’m here for the competition. He’s a talented guy. He gets after it, I get after it. I think that’s definitely helped me progress as a player. It’s gotten some fire out of me and I think it’s great for both of us and it’s great for this team”

Other quick hits from Thursday's interviews with Husker players and coaches:

» Running backs coach Ryan Held called senior Dedrick Mills the “bell cow," someone who would handle a good share of the carries. Beyond that, scholarship backs like Rahmir Johnson, Ronald Thompkins and freshmen Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott are all in the mix for backup jobs. Held also mentioned walk-ons Cooper Jewett and Zach Weinmaster as players who have stood out in fall camp. Held said NU would have to start narrowing down the Nos. 2 and 3 spots soon.