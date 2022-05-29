Athletic trainer Jerry Weber has devoted his life to healing Huskers and found a family along the way

LINCOLN — Jerry Weber is running out of wall space.

Nebraska’s head athletic trainer jokes that one day it will take a U-Haul to clear out his office on the ground floor inside North Stadium. Husker football and baseball helmets line the top of a cabinet. Medical models of feet and hands and knee ligaments sit atop a packed bookshelf, which overlooks a crowded desk that includes a small yellow sign reading, “I can explain it to you, but I can’t understand it for you.”

Framed gifts from former Husker athletes hang all around. A red Eric Crouch football top. A Cody Asche uniform from his days with the Philadelphia Phillies. A black Aaron Bummer Chicago White Sox jersey — a hand-written message in the “3” of No. 39 from the major league reliever says he wouldn’t have reached The Show if not for the healing help of Weber, who spearheaded the pitcher’s elbow rehab two years after his college career ended.

Leaning against a chair is Weber’s latest memento — a personalized Husker baseball jersey he received this month honoring him as he ends a 15-year run as athletic trainer with the team. It’s the only sign in the room that one of Nebraska’s most legendary current athletic-department employees is in the red zone of a storied career.

“God and Trev Alberts willing, I plan to work until July 2024,” Weber says with a nod to his boss and NU’s athletic director. “So far, so good.”

Weber, 71, has been around Husker sports — especially football — since 1977. By the time he leaves Memorial Stadium for the last time, his tenure will be longer than that of his mentor, the late and iconic Husker athletic trainer George Sullivan. Weber is just NU’s third head athletic trainer since 1952 — he was hired by Sullivan and Sullivan’s predecessor, Paul Schneider.

Weber was not an athlete growing up in Sidney, Nebraska, but knew he wanted to be around them. He was a student manager in high school and got connected with the university when a former Husker, Tom Ernst, became coach at Sidney and asked Weber if he wanted to meet Sullivan and Schneider. Those relationships paid off years later when Weber was out of medical school and Nebraska was hiring.

“Very blessed, very lucky, very fortunate to have had those people stand up for me,” Weber says. “The rest is what it is.”

Earning athletes' trust

He insists he isn’t a storyteller. But, oh, does Weber have stories.

He only can speak in detail about a select few actual events through the years. The Orange Bowl after the 1983 season when — fighting severe flu-like symptoms — he had a sideline view of coach Tom Osborne going for 2 for the national title. The championship games in the ’90s. Baseball’s NCAA regional trip to Arkansas in 2021 that included a win over the No. 1 overall seed.

Mostly it’s the people who stay with him. Give him any football roster going back decades and he can still give detailed injury recaps. Johnny Rodgers was a tough son-of-a-gun, he says. So was another Heisman Trophy winner, Mike Rozier. Weber recalls one game in the early 1980s when the running back aggravated a hip pointer and was lying on the field as he and Sullivan ran out to attend to him.

“He said he was doing fine,” Weber says. “Then he goes, ‘But I have one question: How’s the crowd taking it?’ George and I both gave him a hand and pulled him up and walked him off.”

Quarterback Tommie Frazier’s blood clots were “a complete mystery and came out of nowhere” in 1994. Weber was only a few feet away on the Memorial Stadium sidelines in 2004 when tight end Matt Herian gruesomely broke his lower leg — he was the one who pulled on it and straightened it out.

Weber for years traveled with the men’s gymnastics team, as well. One year in the early 1990s a vaulter broke his femur. “You could hear it like a rifle going off in the arena,” Weber recalls. Recent serious mouth injuries to former baseball infielders Angelo Altavilla and Alex Henwood were other instances when a routine game became anything but.

“You have to be the person in charge when that happens,” Weber says. “You have to calm the athlete down. You basically have to get their attention — ‘OK, relax, settle down, take it easy, we’re here.’ That’s part of the knowledge and trust you have to have of the athlete to do that. Because if they don’t know you and don’t trust you, they’re not going to let you help them.”

Success in the traumatic moments came from countless hours building trust. Weber taped Alberts’ ankles every day before practices 20 years ago. Same with Scott Frost a few seasons later.

Crouch, vacationing in Mexico this week, made a point of taking time to talk about the man he and teammates once affectionately called Uncle Weber. Crouch was perpetually beaten up but quickly learned from his trainer that the key to staying on the field was treating little tweaks before they become big problems. The 2001 Heisman winner saw Weber multiple times a day while coming in for an ice bath or massage.

“I don’t really remember ever missing a game,” Crouch says. “Being an option quarterback and not ever really missing a game at Nebraska says a lot about Jerry’s ability to take care of me and keep me ready.”

Crouch laughs at the hard times the Huskers would give Weber and how the trainer always took it in stride. Players would fake injuries — Weber thought they were serious — then return to the field proclaiming the “miracle treatment” they had received. The QB himself once did it during a game, indicating with a straight face that he had badly hurt his hamstring.

“He was running for his medic bag and everything,” Crouch says. “It was straight comedy. But that’s just how we were, having fun. And he took care of us.”

The relationship lasted. Weber and his mother later traveled to Germany to see Crouch while he was playing in NFL Europe in 2005. Crouch attended the funeral of Weber’s mother two years ago.

“Those kind of guys are special,” Weber says, tears in his eyes.

CAREER BECOMES LIFE

Weber might take up golf in a few years. But he doubts it.

He’s never really had hobbies other than occasional travel. Sullivan used to say he couldn’t get sick unless he was on vacation. That was true — since January, the only two days off Weber has had were when the Long Beach State baseball series was canceled in mid-March. Typically he starts around 7:30 a.m. and is done at 6 p.m. or later.

He was married in the late ’80s and divorced in the mid-90s — “She had her career; I had my career,” Weber says — and has no children. He missed family weddings on fall Saturdays and other events when Big Red duty called.

Along the way, the job became life and the athletes became family. He proudly displays a certificate in his office from students who voted him “most likely to never retire.” He couldn’t receive it in person because he was traveling with the baseball team.

“I guess they look at me as a grandfather or something because they’ll tell you stuff,” Weber says. “They have to trust you.”

Spencer Schwellenbach did. It built from hundreds of hours together starting when the future All-America two-way player arrived in Lincoln in July 2018 with a beat-up arm. Weber kept him healthy enough to play the following spring, even finding an ankle brace that allowed Schwellenbach to play shortstop on days he could barely walk. Rehabbing from elbow surgery a year later, he knew Weber would always have a plan ready for the day.

“It’s strange to say age-wise, but he was one of my best friends,” says Schwellenbach, who joined the Atlanta Braves organization as a second-round draft pick last summer. “I saw him every single day. Every single day I saw him he gave me a big hug and asked how I was doing. He’s honestly one of the big reasons why I’m at where I am today.”

Weber’s blend of care and knowledge was obvious. A former NU infielder wore a heart monitor, and the readings during one practice prompted Weber to sprint onto the field and tell him he had to get to a hospital. Another time outfielder Jaxon Hallmark was shivering cold on a 100-degree day and Weber rushed the overheated athlete to the training room for an ice bath.

“Everything was good five minutes later,” Schwellenbach says. “All of us were freaking out, but he knew exactly what to do. Everyone on the team knew he just potentially saved someone’s life.”

Asche, another former Husker baseball All-American, credits Weber for the trajectory of his five-year career in the majors. Asche had a bad Lisfranc joint injury — an ailment to bones and ligaments in the middle of the foot — and had a 50-50 decision to make coming off a breakout summer in 2010. He could have a screw inserted and miss his junior year. Or he could attempt a grueling four-month rehab ahead of the spring.

A doctor recommended a screw. Weber was confident he could have Asche ready to go. Asche listened, eventually parlaying an All-Big 12 campaign into a fourth-round selection.

“Jerry poured his whole life into making sure he was available for anybody that needed anything,” Asche says. “Every time I think about Nebraska baseball or going back to see the program and university, the first person I think about is Jerry. Every single time. Even over teammates and coaches and Haymarket Park, it’s always Jerry. He is just kind of like Nebraska baseball — he just is.”

RELATIONSHIPS ENDURE

So much has changed in nearly a half century of athletic medicine.

One thing that has transformed the most at Nebraska, Weber says, is the support system. He used to do what sports psychologists and nutritionists and others do now.

He has also seen major advances in orthopedic surgery. ACL surgeries in the ’70s would require a cast for six weeks and may not work — now athletes are walking in 10 days. A labrum or shoulder injury to a pitcher or quarterback half a century ago meant the player was probably done throwing. Tommy John surgery — now a fairly routine fix for elbow injuries — was still experimental.

“He’s damn near seen it all,” Asche says.

This year, Weber says, he did more MRI exams on backs, knees, shoulders and elbows than he ever has with a baseball team. Injuries are the same. The way they can be treated is different.

Relationships, though, have endured. Weber passed along football film from a colleague to Osborne in 1977 of a fullback, Jim Kelly, who made the team. They stayed in touch through the years, which was part of the reason Kelly’s son, Pat, eventually came to Nebraska and became an All-Big Ten infielder in the early 2010s.

Striking a balance as intermediary between player and coach has always been important, too. Weber trusted Nebraska coaches not to interfere with a player’s recovery, and they never did. Coaches trusted him that his best was good enough. Trainers and coaches should be on the same team, he says, but not the same staff.

Weber isn’t hanging it up just yet. He has two more years as athletic trainer — the plan is to do more administrative work and help other sports with recovery-process ideas. He stopped traveling with football after the pandemic hit, and now his baseball involvement will include finding a seat at Haymarket Park for games.

The Nebraska kid insists he was never a medical innovator. But he’s always been present.

After all, there’s nowhere he’d rather be.

“I’m a dinosaur in this profession,” Weber says. “I can’t think of any around the country who’ve been doing this as long as I have at one place and have stuck around and worked through it. Because it’s tough. It’s been a pretty interesting, pretty blessed career.”

