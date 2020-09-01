Attorneys for Nebraska football players question Big Ten's level of transparency

The Big Ten’s 23-page written brief left more questions than answers, according to attorneys representing Nebraska football players, and strengthens the push for even more transparency into why it decided to postpone the fall sports season.

The attorneys of eight Nebraska football players made a 19-page filing of their own Tuesday that came less than 24 hours after the league submission that contended the entire case was a “fishing expedition.” Both statements followed an initial motion from player representatives last week asking for the Big Ten to turn over documents related to its postponement decision — including vote details and medical data — in a matter of days.

Lancaster County district court judge Susan Strong could make a ruling as soon as Tuesday or later in the week. NU player reps are asking for the league to produce documents by noon Friday.

Lead attorney Mike Flood spearheaded Tuesday’s reply by the players, writing that much of the Big Ten’s brief confirms there are disputed facts on which his clients are entitled to answers and not just “cherry-picked information.” Among them: