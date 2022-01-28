Austin Allen and Cam Jurgens get NFL combine invites, making four Huskers headed to Indy

LINCOLN — Nebraska will have four players at the 2022 NFL combine.

JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt had already received invites to the pre-draft event — held March 1-7 in Indianapolis. On Friday, NU announced that tight end Austin Allen and center Cam Jurgens had also received invitations.

The quartet will get a chance to meet with team officials and test their speed, strength, explosiveness and skills in front of all 32 clubs.

Allen, the Big Ten’s tight end of the year, goes into a rich draft at that position. NFL Draft Buzz rates him as the No. 12 tight end. That same outlet rates Domann as the No. 11 linebacker, Taylor-Britt — projected to be a free safety — as the No. 21 defensive back, and Jurgens as the No. 110 offensive lineman.

Domann and Taylor-Britt will play in the Senior Bowl next week. Allen is participating in this week’s NFLPA bowl.