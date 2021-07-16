 Skip to main content
Austin Allen, Ben Stille and Deontai Williams will represent Nebraska at Big Ten media days
Trev Alberts, the newly named Nebraska Athletic Director, gives his top four priorities for the job.

LINCOLN — Nebraska will send tight end Austin Allen, defensive end Ben Stille and defensive back Deontai Williams to Big Ten media days in Indianapolis next Thursday. The three Huskers will accompany coach Scott Frost for hours of interviews at the league’s annual media showcase.

NU chose the three based on their achievements in the program and also their availability; Frost gave players time off next week before the media days date was announced, and did not want to disrupt any family plans players had made in order to send them to Indianapolis.

Stille and Williams, representing the defense, are two “super seniors” who chose to come back for a sixth year of eligibility in 2021, as allowed by the NCAA’s COVID ruling. Allen, a fifth-year junior, will represent the offense. Allen was part of the search advisory committee for Nebraska’s new athletic director, Trev Alberts, and leads what is considered the strongest position group on the team.

