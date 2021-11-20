Austin Allen broke two records against Wisconsin, but he'd rather have a Husker win

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska tight end Austin Allen just had the game of his career amid a statistical season that ranks among the best in Husker history, and he allowed himself a smile and some appreciation for breaking the NU single-game record for tight end receiving yards and the single-season record for tight end catches.

The Aurora native and team captain would trade some of those 143 yards and 36 on-the-season catches for more wins.

“If I had my choice, I’d go zero catches all season if I knew we’d win every game, and I know a lot of the guys on the team feel the same way,” Allen said after NU’s 35-28 loss to Wisconsin. “But I’m grateful for it. There were plays to be made across the board today and a lot of us went out and did it. We just came out one or two plays short.”

Allen caught seven passes for 143 — surpassing Johnny Mitchell’s 137 in the 1991 Oklahoma game — and his 36 catches are two more than Tyler Hoppes’ 34 grabs in 2017. With 14 more receiving yards in the season finale against Iowa, Allen will set the single season record for tight receiving yards, surpassing Junior Miller. Allen’s done that with a lot of seasoning — it’s his fifth year in the program — and an offense that leaves him open often in the middle of the field.