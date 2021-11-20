Austin Allen broke two records against Wisconsin, but he'd rather have a Husker win

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska tight end Austin Allen just had the game of his career amid a statistical season that ranks among the best in Husker history, and he allowed himself a smile and some appreciation for breaking the NU single-game record for tight end receiving yards and the single-season record for tight end catches.
The Aurora native and team captain would trade some of those 143 yards and 36 on-the-season catches for more wins.
“If I had my choice, I’d go zero catches all season if I knew we’d win every game, and I know a lot of the guys on the team feel the same way,” Allen said after NU’s 35-28 loss to Wisconsin. “But I’m grateful for it. There were plays to be made across the board today and a lot of us went out and did it. We just came out one or two plays short.”
Allen caught seven passes for 143 — surpassing Johnny Mitchell’s 137 in the 1991 Oklahoma game — and his 36 catches are two more than Tyler Hoppes’ 34 grabs in 2017. With 14 more receiving yards in the season finale against Iowa, Allen will set the single season record for tight receiving yards, surpassing Junior Miller. Allen’s done that with a lot of seasoning — it’s his fifth year in the program — and an offense that leaves him open often in the middle of the field.
It happened again on Saturday, as Allen both leaked out into the flat and caught long passes downfield after playaction fakes from quarterback Adrian Martinez. Allen’s longest play, a 38-yarder, came on fourth-and-two.
“The mentality was we were going to come out and take some shots,” Allen said. “That’s the way Wisconsin has been beaten this year, is people have had some plays and took great shots. We knew that, across the board, we were just going to have to make the plays.”
Frost praised Allen for consistently getting open against Wisconsin’s three-safety secondary.
“I think, the way they play, gives you some opportunities to get it to the tight end,” said Frost, who liked the plan put together by his makeshift staff in the wake of firing offensive assistants two weeks ago. “Austin’s awesome. He’s a real guy.”
Allen said he’d like to play in the freewheeling offense Frost designed for Saturday more often; Allen, like all juniors, will have to decide after the season whether he wants to return for his senior year or head to the NFL.
“It’s a fun offense to play in when you put numbers like that,” Allen said of NU’s 452 total yards, tops this year on Wisconsin. “Week in and week out, you’re going to get different looks, different things. People are going to be better at defending things here and there, so you can’t necessarily air it out every week.”
