Austin Allen, JoJo Domann, Ben Stille among winners of Husker football awards
FOOTBALL

New Nebraska assistant coach Mikey Joseph joins Adam to discuss his return to the Huskers.

LINCOLN — Tight end Austin Allen and outside linebacker JoJo Domann were big winners Sunday night when the Nebraska football team handed out awards at its annual banquet.

Allen, the Big Ten’s tight end of the year, won the Guy Chamberlain Award — voted on by the media — and Offensive MVP. Allen broke season and single-game receiving records this season for NU.

Domann won the top honor, the Tom Novak Award — also voted on by the media — along with Defensive MVP. The Novak Award, started in 1950, is given to the senior who "best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds in the manner of Nebraska All-America center Tom Novak."

Defensive end Ben Stille won the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award, given to a homegrown Husker who excels at NU. Levi Falck won the Cornhusker Award for walk-ons. Center Cam Jurgens and tight end Travis Vokolek won Boyd Epley Lifter of the Year awards. Safety Deontai Williams won the Pat Clare Award for battling through injury issues.

Other winners as chosen by the NU coaching staff:

Offensive Back: Adrian Martinez

Receiver: Samori Touré

Offensive Line: Cam Jurgens

Defensive Line: Damion Daniels

Linebacker: Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich

Special Teams: Phalen Sanford

Offensive Scout of Year: Shawn Hardy

Defensive Scout of Year: Blaise Gunnerson

Special Teams Scout of Year: Trevin Luben

sam.mckewon@owh.com

