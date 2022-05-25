Balloons leaving Memorial Stadium, but not all Nebraska fans are crying

To little kids — and not-so-little kids — the sight could be awe-inspiring.

After the Huskers’ first score of the game, football fans throughout Memorial Stadium would release thousands of red balloons amid cheers and the strains of the Husker fight song.

The release of helium-filled balloons has been part of the Nebraska home-game experience since the 1940s, according to the Nebraska sports information office. But NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Monday that helium shortages and supply chain issues are nixing the practice this year.

The Miami Herald recently reported that the cost of a tank of helium has gone from about $75 to $1,800.

Connie Cook, who attended her first Husker game in 1962 and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974, said the tradition had been “one of the staples of game day.”

Cook has had season tickets for the last six years, and her family drives up from Kansas for every home game.

“As a grandparent, we’ve had to give up times with our grandkids that we’re never going to get back because of COVID, and there’s just been a lot of loss the last couple years,” she said. “So I think part of what’s so hard about this is that it’s just another loss and it’s something else we’re being asked to give up.”

Troy Thies, who attended his first Husker game in 1997, also said he’s sad to see it go.

“I enjoyed the tradition of it, and I had family members who partook in it and enjoyed it,” he said. “But I understand with what’s going on in the world right now why it’s not feasible to have it anymore.”

For decades — at least as far back as 1990, according to World-Herald archives — critics have called for the practice to end, saying the release of balloons is basically littering. They also say it’s harmful to wildlife because birds and animals can ingest the pieces that fall back to earth or get caught in the balloon strings.

Jordan Giese, a wildlife biologist who is finishing his Ph.D. at Iowa State, said he’s thrilled to see the tradition go away.

“Discarded balloons are a huge detriment to wild animals, specifically birds, which might swallow and choke on them or get tangled,” the 2013 UNL grad said. “I cringed every time I saw the balloons release in person or on TV.”

Scott Pagel also said he’s glad the balloon release is ending.

“It is cringe-worthy that Husker fans have been mass littering with those balloons for this long,” he said. “I’m not a grump about traditions, just never liked the balloons from when I started going to games as a kid back in the 1980s.”

In 2018, a Florida-based nonprofit advertised its call for the tradition’s end on a billboard in Lincoln, calling on fans and the university to “stop littering.”

The university, in response, said every balloon released in Memorial Stadium is “100% natural latex biodegradable.” In addition, the university said, “we do not use plastic tabs to tie off the balloons, and we use 100% cotton strings.”

In 2019, more than half of UNL students who participated in the student elections said they wanted the longstanding Husker football tradition to continue, while 42.5% said they wanted it to end. A year later, 61% of student voters in the spring 2020 elections supported finding a sustainable alternative to the balloon release.

This isn’t the first time a helium shortage has canceled the balloon releases. The same thing happened in 2012.

Thies, who is from Omaha, said that as times change, traditions change also.

“So I think it’s good for people to be open-minded and embrace change and new things,” he said. “It would be nice to see them try to do something unique to replace (the balloons), though.”

Alberts said Monday that Nebraska is working hard to come up with alternatives to the balloon release. That may include a digital representation of the balloons on video boards.

Scott Liggett, a UNL grad and a 30-year season ticket holder, said the balloon release is “a neat thing they’ve done for years.” He said, however, that ending it is “not going to keep me up at night.”

“We get so caught up in every little thing that happens, but the reality is the balloons aren’t going to keep people coming to a game or turn them away,” said Liggett, whose youngest daughter attends UNL. “Winning and success on the field solves everything.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jordan McAlpine Follow Jordan McAlpine Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today