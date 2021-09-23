Barrett Ruud talks Nebraska's inside linebackers, game against Michigan State and more

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two leading tacklers play the same position their coach once did at NU: Inside linebacker.

Barrett Ruud, the coach and the Huskers’ all-time leader in tackles, has tried to instill Luke Reimer (35 tackles) and Nick Henrich (30 tackles) with the kinds of habits he once had as a Husker and NFL player. Ruud sees it working, too.

“I think there’s some similarities with me where I’m making them very habit-oriented — they’ve all got routines whether they like it or not,” Ruud said Thursday night in the Husker Sports Network. “They know what they’re doing all day, so that part I think they are starting to be a little bit like me as far as being kind of finicky and kind of habit-oriented.”

Beating No. 20 Michigan State on Saturday, Ruud said, will take great habits. MSU is a “typical Big Ten team” that relies on ball control and its ground game. Unlike Oklahoma, which lives off of big plays, the Spartans are “real happy” getting four or five yards a play, so NU has to be “tighter” in its run fits and force turnovers. Better tackling would be good, too.