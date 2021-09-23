Barrett Ruud talks Nebraska's inside linebackers, game against Michigan State and more

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two leading tacklers play the same position their coach once did at NU: Inside linebacker.
Barrett Ruud, the coach and the Huskers’ all-time leader in tackles, has tried to instill Luke Reimer (35 tackles) and Nick Henrich (30 tackles) with the kinds of habits he once had as a Husker and NFL player. Ruud sees it working, too.
“I think there’s some similarities with me where I’m making them very habit-oriented — they’ve all got routines whether they like it or not,” Ruud said Thursday night in the Husker Sports Network. “They know what they’re doing all day, so that part I think they are starting to be a little bit like me as far as being kind of finicky and kind of habit-oriented.”
Beating No. 20 Michigan State on Saturday, Ruud said, will take great habits. MSU is a “typical Big Ten team” that relies on ball control and its ground game. Unlike Oklahoma, which lives off of big plays, the Spartans are “real happy” getting four or five yards a play, so NU has to be “tighter” in its run fits and force turnovers. Better tackling would be good, too.
Against OU, Ruud said Nebraska was “poor” on third down, tackled “a little bit sloppier than we needed it to be” and allowed Oklahoma to stay on the field for too long in its final drive of the game, leaving Nebraska’s offense in a tough spot of having to drive 83 yards in one minute.
“It’s hard to go the length of the field with no timeouts,” Ruud said. “Unfortunately we didn’t get off the field earlier.”
Good tackling, Ruud said, is not just about technical soundness but knowing where you’re supposed to be and being aggressive against better athletes. Against Oklahoma, NU allowed too many seven-yard plays, Ruud said, when they should have been three-yard plays. Reimer, for example, drops his head a little too much, Ruud said.
More notes from Ruud’s chat:
» Garrett Snodgrass, a backup from York with four tackles, is “a sponge” when it comes to learning the game and he progresses daily.
“He has not disappointed,” Ruud said. “He puts the time in and does things the right way.”
» Another backup, Eteva Mauga-Clements, had to learn the “intricacies of playing linebacker,” Ruud said, after spending his junior college blitzing all the time.
» Ruud told a few stories from his high school days at Lincoln Southeast, including one about Alex Gordon, the Kansas City Royals baseball star who doubled as a wide receiver and cornerback for the Knights. Gordon was known for his work ethic in baseball, Ruud said, but, in football he was so gifted he could generally just show up and play.
» Technology like Hudl has made sure there are “no secrets” among the in-state talent, Ruud said.
» Nebraska has some “good young linemen” on its scout team, Ruud said, but NU is trying to get more “good on good” speed reps against the No. 1 offense.
» Outside linebacker Javin Wright, currently dealing with blood clots, is in “good spirits” and “has a lot of good potential.”
» The Spartan receivers are good deep threats who have caught “shot balls” each game. Quarterback Payton Thorne is a “legitimate dual threat” because of his speed.
