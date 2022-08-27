 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Beer flows for free as credit machines go down at Nebraska game

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBLIN — As thrilling as the Nebraska-Northwestern football game might have been, the rarest of occurrences kept hundreds — perhaps even thousands — of fans in the concession concourses.

Free beer. Free food, too. All of it, free. A stadium, just giving it away.

“The tills are down and we can’t take cash,” an Aviva Stadium concession worker said to the World-Herald. The tills, in this case, were small credit card machines that didn’t have Wi-Fi connection.

So the beer flowed. Generally a person got as many as he or she could carry in a cardboard drink carrier. One man carried seven. Most tried to get four.

Across the concourse, fans got as many cups of fries — chips — as they could, plus big hot dogs, too.

“Nothing is free in Ireland — but this is!” said Stephen Cleary a Dubliner wearing an Odell Beckham, Jr. shirt.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

