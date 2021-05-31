Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin gets Nebraska and Florida State offer on same day

LINCOLN - Nebraska football has already offered scholarships to a glut of receivers from Bellevue West High School. Monday evening, the Huskers offered the Thunderbirds' next quarterback.

Daniel Kaelin, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder headed into his sophomore year, announced on social media he'd received a scholarship from NU. It was Kaelin's second offer of the day, following Florida State, and came on the eve of a busy month of camps that may have Kaelin throwing inside Memorial Stadium.

It's the Huskers' latest offer to a Bellevue West prospect. Zavier Betts signed in the 2020 class, Keagan Johnson signed with Iowa in the 2021 class and two of Bellevue West's current tight ends, 2022 prospects Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker, have scholarship offers from NU but intend to leave the state. Nebraska has also offered a scholarship to sophomore-to-be receiver and 2024 prospect Daevonn Hall.

Kaelin appeared in four games as a freshman, completing 9 of 18 passes for 59 yards. He backed up Luke Johannsen, who will be a senior this season.

