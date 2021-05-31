 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin gets Nebraska and Florida State offer on same day
0 comments

Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin gets Nebraska and Florida State offer on same day

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland discuss the postseason possibilities for Nebraska baseball after winning a Big Ten title. The crew also looks at Nebraska football recruiting including what to watch over the next few weeks. They close the show by answering your submitted questions.

LINCOLN - Nebraska football has already offered scholarships to a glut of receivers from Bellevue West High School. Monday evening, the Huskers offered the Thunderbirds' next quarterback.

Daniel Kaelin, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder headed into his sophomore year, announced on social media he'd received a scholarship from NU. It was Kaelin's second offer of the day, following Florida State, and came on the eve of a busy month of camps that may have Kaelin throwing inside Memorial Stadium.

It's the Huskers' latest offer to a Bellevue West prospect. Zavier Betts signed in the 2020 class, Keagan Johnson signed with Iowa in the 2021 class and two of Bellevue West's current tight ends, 2022 prospects Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker, have scholarship offers from NU but intend to leave the state. Nebraska has also offered a scholarship to sophomore-to-be receiver and 2024 prospect Daevonn Hall.

Kaelin appeared in four games as a freshman, completing 9 of 18 passes for 59 yards. He backed up Luke Johannsen, who will be a senior this season.

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert