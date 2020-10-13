Ben Stille, lone senior on D-line, becomes a teacher for younger Huskers

Some of Nebraska’s defensive linemen don’t want the pounding to stop when practice ends. That’s where the lone senior of the position group comes in.
Ben Stille has made a habit this offseason of holding daily film reviews with anyone who wants to join. The former Ashland-Greenwood standout said Tuesday his students usually include redshirt freshman Ty Robinson — who has been “as advertised” in workouts — sophomores Tate Wildeman and Casey Rogers, and sophomore walk-on from Yutan Colton Feist.
The young linemen learn what they should be thinking pre-snap and explore little tells offensive linemen may give about an upcoming play. The goal is better understanding for better responses.
“(If) they can know what to expect, they can play that much faster,” Stille said. “It’s really just about helping them be able to recognize what’s in front of them and then be able to get the reaction that much quicker. They’re great. They take all the constructive criticism. It’s not easy to go into every day and have someone critiquing you. ... They take it well. They just want to get better.”
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Robinson, who has been the talk of teammates and coaches this offseason for his improved play, called the meetings “football IQ” sessions and said they have been helpful with his technique and versatility on the line.
Position coach Tony Tuioti said physical and mental gains made by junior Keem Green (6-5, 315), junior college transfer Jordon Riley (6-6, 340), Rogers (6-4, 300) and Robinson have helped NU “fill up the load” in the offseason to a seven-man rotation. Stille and juniors Deontre Thomas and Damion Daniels are more-veteran linemen Tuioti expects to log key minutes this season.
