Ben Stille, lone senior on D-line, becomes a teacher for younger Huskers

Some of Nebraska’s defensive linemen don’t want the pounding to stop when practice ends. That’s where the lone senior of the position group comes in.

Ben Stille has made a habit this offseason of holding daily film reviews with anyone who wants to join. The former Ashland-Greenwood standout said Tuesday his students usually include redshirt freshman Ty Robinson — who has been “as advertised” in workouts — sophomores Tate Wildeman and Casey Rogers, and sophomore walk-on from Yutan Colton Feist.

The young linemen learn what they should be thinking pre-snap and explore little tells offensive linemen may give about an upcoming play. The goal is better understanding for better responses.

“(If) they can know what to expect, they can play that much faster,” Stille said. “It’s really just about helping them be able to recognize what’s in front of them and then be able to get the reaction that much quicker. They’re great. They take all the constructive criticism. It’s not easy to go into every day and have someone critiquing you. ... They take it well. They just want to get better.”