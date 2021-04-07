Ben Stille, Markese Stepp among Huskers missing spring practices due to injury

LINCOLN — At least six Huskers will miss the rest of spring camp with injuries, Scott Frost said Wednesday.
The list includes USC transfer running back Markese Stepp, starting defensive end Ben Stille and freshman defensive back Marques Buford. Frost also named long snappers Cade Mueller and Camden Witucki, and walk-on receiver Broc Douglass. Mueller, a sophomore from Gretna, handled long snapping for punts last season.
“All had to have a surgery and are going to miss the rest of spring,” Frost said. “But we expect them back.”
Frost didn’t specify Stepp’s injury but said it was something that existed prior to his arrival in Lincoln. Neither Stepp nor Nebraska had been aware of it.
“I think it’s in his best interest to get it fixed to give him the best chance to be at his best,” Frost said.
Stille had surgery before the spring began, Frost said. With experienced seniors like Stille, he said the need for spring reps isn’t as high as with younger players.
Other quick hits from NU’s fifth spring workout:
» Inside linebacker Will Honas is recovering from offseason groin surgery and will be a “limited rep guy” this spring, position coach Barrett Ruud said. Another inside ‘backer, Nick Henrich, is working to stay healthy and take those extra snaps, Ruud said.
» Defensive lineman Ty Robinson said Nash Hutmacher and Ru’Quan Buckley are among the younger defensive linemen to watch this spring and beyond. Others are Marquis Black and Mosai Newsom.
» D-lineman Casey Rogers said stacking experience this spring is critical for younger linemen while the older ones are seeking to further establish themselves. “I love Ty (Robinson) to death,” Rogers said. “But I want all his reps.”
» Senior safety Marquel Dismuke said he expects to play on special teams again as he has throughout his career. The mindset of that special teams group is also different — “It should change,” he said.
» The defensive line worked on pass-rush situations much of Wednesday.