Ben Stille, Markese Stepp among Huskers missing spring practices due to injury

LINCOLN — At least six Huskers will miss the rest of spring camp with injuries, Scott Frost said Wednesday.

The list includes USC transfer running back Markese Stepp, starting defensive end Ben Stille and freshman defensive back Marques Buford. Frost also named long snappers Cade Mueller and Camden Witucki, and walk-on receiver Broc Douglass. Mueller, a sophomore from Gretna, handled long snapping for punts last season.

“All had to have a surgery and are going to miss the rest of spring,” Frost said. “But we expect them back.”

Frost didn’t specify Stepp’s injury but said it was something that existed prior to his arrival in Lincoln. Neither Stepp nor Nebraska had been aware of it.

“I think it’s in his best interest to get it fixed to give him the best chance to be at his best,” Frost said.

Stille had surgery before the spring began, Frost said. With experienced seniors like Stille, he said the need for spring reps isn’t as high as with younger players.

Other quick hits from NU’s fifth spring workout: