Ben Stille returns to bolster Nebraska's defensive line

Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille is returning for his sixth season with the Huskers.

The Ashland-Greenwood graduate who has started on NU’s defensive line for three seasons becomes the latest defender to recommit to the program, taking advantage of the NCAA-allowed extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Stille finished the shortened 2020 season with 27 tackles, three for loss and 1.5 sacks. For his career, he has 107 tackles, 24 for loss, and 13 sacks. He’s long been a quiet leader for an improving defensive line that figures to return all key parts from the 2020 season.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who has been working for weeks to convince all senior defenders to return for another season, said in early December he especially hoped the 6-foot-5, 295-pound Stille would come back.

“I hope we get him back for another year because I think he’s on the verge of having a big-time breakout here,” Chinander said.

Presuming no defensive linemen leave the program — NU doesn’t expect major departures — the Huskers will have an entirely intact line coming back while adding defensive ends Ru’Quan Buckley and Jailen Weaver from the 2021 class.