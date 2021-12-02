'Big brother for real': Husker teammates react to Adrian Martinez's departure

An outpouring of love and support from his Husker teammates met Adrian Martinez after he announced Thursday he's entering the transfer portal.
Here's a collection of social media posts from Husker players reacting to the news.
* * *
QB Heinrich Haarberg
Big brother for real. Couldn’t have asked for a better mentor, coach and role model. All love 2 ❤️ https://t.co/bW8nxKfp8c— Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) December 2, 2021
DL Damion Daniels
Forever on 10 toes behind you🤞🏾 love you 2AM 💯 https://t.co/c8nUZ1oZFT— Damion Daniels (@Dboogie_93) December 2, 2021
OLB JoJo Domann
Honor to share the battlefield with you 2. https://t.co/bwP7PpRoqX— JoJo Domann (@TheDomannator) December 2, 2021
DL Casey Rogers
God Speed my friend! https://t.co/hJsfpqYV6i— Casey Rogers (@caseyrogers99) December 2, 2021
OLB Jimari Butler
luv 2 !! https://t.co/ofTaQLVQlQ— Jimari Butler (@10Capalot) December 2, 2021
OLB Pheldarius Payne
Best of luck love 2 ! https://t.co/PRMgXQtk1r— Pheldarius Payne (@Pheldarius) December 2, 2021
DL Marquis Black
🤞🏾💯best of luck gang https://t.co/RuQTn1oEsb— Marqui$ black (@keesekeese22) December 2, 2021
DL Tate Wildeman
All love 2. Go be great! Brothers for life! https://t.co/wATXUOoUcO— Tate Wildeman (@tatethegreat68) December 2, 2021
Former WR Brandon Reilly
I appreciate everything you’ve given to the program and this state bro. Nothing but respect for you & I know I’m not alone in saying that. You have a big fan in myself and I look forward to watching you ball wherever you go!✊🏼— B. Reilly (@brandonreilly87) December 2, 2021
Former LB Luke Gifford
Good luck brother. You’ll always be my quarterback! Appreciate you ✌🏻— Luke Gifford (@luke_gifford) December 2, 2021
Former WR Jordan Westerkamp
Good luck brother! #Husker4life 💪— Jordan Westerkamp (@JordanWesty1) December 2, 2021