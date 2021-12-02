 Skip to main content
'Big brother for real': Husker teammates show appreciation for Adrian Martinez
FOOTBALL

Adam discusses Adrian Martinez entering the transfer portal.

The comments and homages flooded in from Nebraska athletes past and present. All wanted to offer support to the latest and largest Husker celebrity as he left the school.

Current minor-league baseball player Spencer Schwellenbach weighed in on the departure of four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez to the transfer portal. So did Isaiah Roby, with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Former NU football stars like Luke Gifford, Jordan Westerkamp and Will Compton too.

“I appreciate everything you’ve given to the program and this state bro,” former Nebraska receiver Brandon Reilly tweeted. “Nothing but respect for you and I know I’m not alone in saying that. You have a big fan in myself and I look forward to watching you ball wherever you go!”

More than a dozen current teammates also made their good-byes public on social media within a few hours of Martinez’s 11 a.m. Thursday announcement. “Forever on 10 toes behind you,” defensive lineman Damion Daniels said. “Honored to share the battlefield with you 2,” added linebacker JoJo Domann. “Ultimate leader and man,” receiver Omar Manning wrote.

One quarterback who is still with Nebraska, scholarship freshman Heinrich Haarberg, called Martinez “big brother for real” and a mentor and role model.

Other reaction flooded in from fans and national media, most of whom praised Martinez for his toughness or marveled that the Californian and former four-star quarterback still had any eligibility remaining. Many tweets included speculation about his next destination.

Fresno State, because his hometown college has a quarterback opening. Kansas State, because his girlfriend plays soccer there. Northwestern, because the school has hit the transfer market hard for QBs in recent years.

Tweeted CBS college football writer Tom Fornelli: “I don’t think Adrian Martinez is the best QB in the portal this offseason, but he’s the most interesting.”​

