'Big brother for real': Husker teammates show appreciation for Adrian Martinez

The comments and homages flooded in from Nebraska athletes past and present. All wanted to offer support to the latest and largest Husker celebrity as he left the school.
Current minor-league baseball player Spencer Schwellenbach weighed in on the departure of four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez to the transfer portal. So did Isaiah Roby, with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Former NU football stars like Luke Gifford, Jordan Westerkamp and Will Compton too.
“I appreciate everything you’ve given to the program and this state bro,” former Nebraska receiver Brandon Reilly tweeted. “Nothing but respect for you and I know I’m not alone in saying that. You have a big fan in myself and I look forward to watching you ball wherever you go!”
More than a dozen current teammates also made their good-byes public on social media within a few hours of Martinez’s 11 a.m. Thursday announcement. “Forever on 10 toes behind you,” defensive lineman Damion Daniels said. “Honored to share the battlefield with you 2,” added linebacker JoJo Domann. “Ultimate leader and man,” receiver Omar Manning wrote.
One quarterback who is still with Nebraska, scholarship freshman Heinrich Haarberg, called Martinez “big brother for real” and a mentor and role model.
Other reaction flooded in from fans and national media, most of whom praised Martinez for his toughness or marveled that the Californian and former four-star quarterback still had any eligibility remaining. Many tweets included speculation about his next destination.
Fresno State, because his hometown college has a quarterback opening. Kansas State, because his girlfriend plays soccer there. Northwestern, because the school has hit the transfer market hard for QBs in recent years.
Tweeted CBS college football writer Tom Fornelli: “I don’t think Adrian Martinez is the best QB in the portal this offseason, but he’s the most interesting.”
Social media reaction
QB Heinrich Haarberg
Big brother for real. Couldn’t have asked for a better mentor, coach and role model. All love 2 ❤️ https://t.co/bW8nxKfp8c— Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) December 2, 2021
DL Damion Daniels
Forever on 10 toes behind you🤞🏾 love you 2AM 💯 https://t.co/c8nUZ1oZFT— Damion Daniels (@Dboogie_93) December 2, 2021
OLB JoJo Domann
Honor to share the battlefield with you 2. https://t.co/bwP7PpRoqX— JoJo Domann (@TheDomannator) December 2, 2021
WR Omar Manning
Love you brother, best of luck to you. ULTIMATE leader and man.🙏🏾 https://t.co/hbhFzsPBTB— Omar “BOOBIE” Manning (@TheOmarManning) December 2, 2021
DL Casey Rogers
God Speed my friend! https://t.co/hJsfpqYV6i— Casey Rogers (@caseyrogers99) December 2, 2021
OLB Jimari Butler
luv 2 !! https://t.co/ofTaQLVQlQ— Jimari Butler (@10Capalot) December 2, 2021
OLB Pheldarius Payne
Best of luck love 2 ! https://t.co/PRMgXQtk1r— Pheldarius Payne (@Pheldarius) December 2, 2021
DL Marquis Black
🤞🏾💯best of luck gang https://t.co/RuQTn1oEsb— Marqui$ black (@keesekeese22) December 2, 2021
DL Tate Wildeman
All love 2. Go be great! Brothers for life! https://t.co/wATXUOoUcO— Tate Wildeman (@tatethegreat68) December 2, 2021
Former WR Brandon Reilly
I appreciate everything you’ve given to the program and this state bro. Nothing but respect for you & I know I’m not alone in saying that. You have a big fan in myself and I look forward to watching you ball wherever you go!✊🏼— B. Reilly (@brandonreilly87) December 2, 2021
Former LB Luke Gifford
Good luck brother. You’ll always be my quarterback! Appreciate you ✌🏻— Luke Gifford (@luke_gifford) December 2, 2021
Former WR Jordan Westerkamp
Good luck brother! #Husker4life 💪— Jordan Westerkamp (@JordanWesty1) December 2, 2021
