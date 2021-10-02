Big plays help Huskers leave first quarter woes behind

LINCOLN — It took all of three plays — and really just one play — for Nebraska to shrug off its first quarter scoring issues on Saturday.

The Huskers, who had one of the nation’s worst first-quarter offenses heading into the Northwestern game, hit a 70-yard pass to Samori Touré on the game’s first play. Two plays later, the man who threw the bomb, quarterback Adrian Martinez, finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. It was Nebraska’s first opening drive of the season that resulted in a touchdown, and it nearly matched the Huskers’ first-quarter points production (10) for the entire season.

One drive later, after a JoJo Domann blitz resulted in his first sack of the season, the Huskers surpassed that points total.

Freshman running back Jaquez Yant — who had five carries coming into the game — found real estate off right tackle and lot of green once he juked Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin. After criss-crossing the field, Yant had gained 64 yards and set up Nebraska’s second touchdown, another short Martinez run — with Rahmir Johnson as a lead blocker — into the end zone.