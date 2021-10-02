Big plays help Huskers leave first quarter woes behind

LINCOLN — It took all of three plays — and really just one play — for Nebraska to shrug off its first quarter scoring issues on Saturday.
The Huskers, who had one of the nation’s worst first-quarter offenses heading into the Northwestern game, hit a 70-yard pass to Samori Touré on the game’s first play. Two plays later, the man who threw the bomb, quarterback Adrian Martinez, finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. It was Nebraska’s first opening drive of the season that resulted in a touchdown, and it nearly matched the Huskers’ first-quarter points production (10) for the entire season.
One drive later, after a JoJo Domann blitz resulted in his first sack of the season, the Huskers surpassed that points total.
Freshman running back Jaquez Yant — who had five carries coming into the game — found real estate off right tackle and lot of green once he juked Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin. After criss-crossing the field, Yant had gained 64 yards and set up Nebraska’s second touchdown, another short Martinez run — with Rahmir Johnson as a lead blocker — into the end zone.
Memorial Stadium rocked. It’d get even louder after a Northwestern tripping penalty derailed another Wildcat drive. Nebraska got the ball at its own 36 and marched slowly and effectively down the field until reaching the Northwestern 25. There, on third-and-ten, the Huskers ran the triple option play fans have seen all season.
Usually, Martinez pitches the ball to a trailing skill player. Not on this run — no Northwestern defender covered Martinez. So the junior cut up the field and practically danced into the end zone.
Nebraska led 21-0 at that moment and eventually led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter, NU’s biggest first-quarter lead in a game since 17-0 pad over Maryland in 2019. Unlike that game — which was fueled by Terrapin miscues — the Huskers’ offense dominated with 246 yards in 24 plays. Nebraska was able to attack the edges of Northwestern’s defense — Wildcat linebackers and safeties struggled to run laterally — and Yant, brand new to the Big Ten, rumbled for 98 yards in the first quarter alone.
Nebraska’s first-quarter offense had struggled through the first five games of the year, as NU had scored 10 points in 75 game minutes. Penalties were one culprit; a slow-starting run game was another.
But the Huskers had zero penalties in the first quarter — playing at home, against a defense that didn’t move its line much, may have helped — and had its best and most diverse run game of the year.
