Big Red Mailbag: How much NFL talent do the Huskers have now?

Husker fans have questions. Sports editor and Nebraska writer Sam McKewon has answers. The Big Red Mailbag will take select questions from Twitter on a regular basis and answer them in fewer than 300 words.
How much NFL talent do you perceive on the roster and starting this season ... surely it’s higher than any other Frost led NU teams?
NFL talent comes in two buckets: Guys who get drafted and guys who sign free agent deals and make the NFL that way. One is Maliek Collins. The other is Will Compton. They’ve both had nice NFL careers, but NU has had more of the latter player in recent years than the former.
“Draft-possible” players on this roster — which is huge and young — probably tops out at about 25-30 right now. That’s from super-senior JoJo Domann down to true freshman defensive end Ru’Quan Buckley, who looks the part and picked NU over Florida State and Michigan State. I’m not being a homer on the 25-30, either; that’s only 4.2-to-5 players per class over six classes, and “draft-possible” doesn’t equal “draft-likely.” Yes, that’s ahead of where Frost inherited it.
NU’s NFL talent profile is best concentrated, in my opinion, on the offensive line and defensive secondary. The best teams produce a lot of NFL draft picks at those two positions. Since 2017, Ohio State has had 17 players drafted from those two position groups.
How does our FB program walk the fine line between true player accountability vs. pampering them for fear that they will enter the transfer portal?
Ideally, they develop player leaders who then practice “horizontal leadership” that new guys respect and embrace as a second layer of accountability after the coaches. Newcomers who don’t warm to the leadership structure Nebraska hopes to create probably aren’t the fits NU wants anyway.
Every class will have transfers. It’s a fact of life. Death, taxes, transfers from every recruiting class. The aim of Nebraska is that it identifies the kinds of players who fit the ethos of the program and the coaching staff. Frost’s staff likes intense self-starters who don’t need a cuss-out session to excel, and it needs vocal leaders, like a Cam Taylor-Britt, who bring energy to practice, and it needs high IQ football players, who can digest a lot of information, especially on defense.
It seems like there are at least five guys in the RB room that could start. Why has this position under Ryan Held and Frost been so topsy-turvy and why is it so hard to determine a clear-cut starter?
None of Nebraska’s recent recruits have fully panned out. Dedrick Mills came closest, but he was hurt too much. NU has taken a few risks in recruiting — Maurice Washington and his off-the-field issues, Ronald Thompkins and his first torn ACL — that didn’t pay off. Neither did Rahmir Johnson, whom Held has effectively put on notice heading into this training camp. Held is a diligent recruiter and a dedicated coach who helped Devine Ozigbo get to the NFL. His room is due for a good break instead of a bad one.
If Markese Stepp is healthy — so far, in training camp, he has been — Nebraska should have a solid No. 1 option as it develops a group of freshmen. Gabe Ervin seems to be a “hit” in the short time he’s been in Lincoln. Nebraska — and Held — could use a hit. NU may carry too many scholarship running backs (six is a lot), but so long as no one truly emerges, Nebraska has to keep recruiting two per year from the high school or transfer ranks.
What schools from the Big 12 would make the most sense to join the Big Ten? Do you think Notre Dame could join the Big Ten or are they going to commit to the ACC?
Notre Dame has a schedule arrangement with the ACC that can only get uncoupled if the ACC falls apart or the Big Ten pays ridiculous money to get the Irish out of it.
The Big 12 has maybe — maybe! — one attractive team in it for the Big Ten. Kansas. And that’s for KU’s basketball team. Its football program needs a remarkable amount of work — it is the worst in any Power Five conference — on and off the field in the form of donations.
Iowa State would be my preferred Big 12 addition, but the Cyclones’ brand value isn’t going to increase the Big Ten TV contract that improves the money per-full-share take of each Big Ten school. The Ames market is not exactly Rutgers or Maryland, either.
If the Big Ten adds any team, it is likely to be USC and UCLA. That would take the league to 16. Purdue moves to the Big Ten East, and you have one hell of a fun West division with an annual trip to Los Angeles. Nebraska’s recruiting would really open up in California.
Fairbury hot dogs or Valentino’s pizza?
At a game? A hot dog from Fairbury, which is now owned by Wimmer’s, because you’re never quite sure how long the triangle pizza has been in its small box. The best hot dog in the Big Ten resides at Mustard’s Last Stand outside Northwestern’s Ryan Field. I get it Chicago-style, with no tomatoes, extra sport peppers. Just the best.
