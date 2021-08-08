Big Red Mailbag: How much NFL talent do the Huskers have now?

How does our FB program walk the fine line between true player accountability vs. pampering them for fear that they will enter the transfer portal?

Ideally, they develop player leaders who then practice “horizontal leadership” that new guys respect and embrace as a second layer of accountability after the coaches. Newcomers who don’t warm to the leadership structure Nebraska hopes to create probably aren’t the fits NU wants anyway.

Every class will have transfers. It’s a fact of life. Death, taxes, transfers from every recruiting class. The aim of Nebraska is that it identifies the kinds of players who fit the ethos of the program and the coaching staff. Frost’s staff likes intense self-starters who don’t need a cuss-out session to excel, and it needs vocal leaders, like a Cam Taylor-Britt, who bring energy to practice, and it needs high IQ football players, who can digest a lot of information, especially on defense.

It seems like there are at least five guys in the RB room that could start. Why has this position under Ryan Held and Frost been so topsy-turvy and why is it so hard to determine a clear-cut starter?