Big Red Mailbag: When does Scott Frost's seat get at least lukewarm?

Jasen Green, from Millard North, is sneaky good and a glue guy whose skill set resides somewhere between David Rivers and Isaiah Roby.

Chance Westry is a bit of a mystery, but the recruiting sites suggest he's a Syracuse lean.

Omaha Biliew is a 2023 five-star from Des Moines now plays for Montverde Academy in Florida and unofficially visited Nebraska in June. NU has a long shot with him — he was born in Omaha and has area ties — but NU has to show progress during the season. An NIT bid at least.

Has anybody ever asked Frost why he likes to call the screen/swing pass so much when there is no evidence that it works for Nebraska?

It’s not always a play call unto itself, but an option or read built into a play call. Many of NU’s plays are designed to beat any defense, regardless what it is, which is why you don’t see Adrian Martinez changing plays a lot at the line of scrimmage. Some plays have a running back give, a quarterback keep and a quick screen throw built into it.

Occasionally the running back swing pass is a play call, and against Iowa it worked many times. The Huskers caught the Hawkeyes in multiple blitzes during that game.