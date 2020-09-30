Big Ten announces corporate partnerships for COVID testing as padded practices begin

LINCOLN — As padded practices and daily antigen testing began Wednesday across all 14 Big Ten football programs, the league announced the corporate partners it will use to oversee the process.
The league purchased testing machines and antigen test kits from Quidel, the same company from which Nebraska procured its machine and tests. Another company, Biodesix, will oversee and manage onsite testing on the 14 campuses.
Biodesix is a diagnostic company with a focus on lung disease, according to the Big Ten. Medical personnel from a company called Maxim will administer the tests.
“The partnership with Biodesix and Quidel is an important step toward achieving our mission of keeping our student-athletes, and the communities that support them, healthy and safe,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a press release. “The data we are scheduled to collect, and the research component of this partnership, will provide major contributions to all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among wider communities.”
The Big Ten announced all presumptive positive tests will be backed up with a confirmation PCR test. Biodesix will additionally subject a certain number of random, anonymous samples to PCR tests to make sure the results line up with the antigen testing. Big Ten teams — including players, coaches and staff — must stay under percent positivity thresholds in order to continue practicing and playing.
“We are honored to work with these world-class institutions to protect their exceptional student-athletes and the staff who support them,” said Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton in a press release. “We admire and share the resilience and determination that the Big Ten has shown during the effort to build such a robust system of testing protocols. This initiative underscores our commitment to the health and safety of this community and to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
