Big Ten announces corporate partnerships for COVID testing as padded practices begin

LINCOLN — As padded practices and daily antigen testing began Wednesday across all 14 Big Ten football programs, the league announced the corporate partners it will use to oversee the process.

The league purchased testing machines and antigen test kits from Quidel, the same company from which Nebraska procured its machine and tests. Another company, Biodesix, will oversee and manage onsite testing on the 14 campuses.

Biodesix is a diagnostic company with a focus on lung disease, according to the Big Ten. Medical personnel from a company called Maxim will administer the tests.

“The partnership with Biodesix and Quidel is an important step toward achieving our mission of keeping our student-athletes, and the communities that support them, healthy and safe,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a press release. “The data we are scheduled to collect, and the research component of this partnership, will provide major contributions to all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among wider communities.”