Big Ten announces revised 2021 football schedule; Huskers will host Iowa on Black Friday

Nebraska’s opponents won’t change in 2021. The order and venue in which the Huskers play them will look different as the Big Ten announced revised football schedules Friday afternoon.
A headliner change for NU is it will now face Iowa on Black Friday for an 11th straight season, undoing what had been a Nov. 26 date against Minnesota. Nebraska also swapped sites with Purdue and Wisconsin for next season after it had been slated to travel to face the Boilermakers for a third straight season and host Wisconsin for a third consecutive year (though the 2020 Badgers game was canceled).
NU’s Aug. 28 opener against Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, remains the same for now, though Athletic Director Bill Moos told The World-Herald on Wednesday he expected an announcement about that game in the next 7-10 days. That contest could also potentially move into a Week 1 affair Sept. 4 and would be an Illini home game.
The full Huskers schedule for next season: Illinois (Aug. 28 in Ireland), Buffalo (Sept. 11), at Oklahoma (Sept. 18), at Michigan State (Sept. 25), Northwestern (Oct. 2), Michigan (Oct. 9), at Minnesota (Oct. 16), Purdue (Oct. 30), Ohio State (Nov. 6), Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 13), at Wisconsin (Nov. 20) and Iowa (Nov. 26).
Nebraska kept its Oct. 23 bye week and its three nonconference games are unchanged as well. But six Big Ten opponents were shuffled around from the original schedule, which was released in 2017. Ohio State moved from Oct. 2 to Nov. 6, giving the Huskers more space between facing the defending league champs and Oklahoma. Minnesota moved off Black Friday into mid-October.
The final four league games were all altered, changing the complexion of the stretch run for coach Scott Frost’s fourth season. Sandwiched around Southeastern Louisiana had been three home games against Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin before ending at Minnesota. Now the challenge tasks NU with facing Purdue and Ohio State in Memorial Stadium, traveling to Wisconsin and hosting Iowa.
Unlike last season, Big Ten teams will be allowed to play nonconference games. The league title game remains set for Dec. 4. The Big Ten unveiled its updated schedule on its network after the league had two schedule shows ahead of what became an abbreviated nine-game regular season in 2020.
