Big Ten announces revised 2021 football schedule; Huskers will host Iowa on Black Friday

Nebraska’s opponents won’t change in 2021. The order and venue in which the Huskers play them will look different as the Big Ten announced revised football schedules Friday afternoon.

A headliner change for NU is it will now face Iowa on Black Friday for an 11th straight season, undoing what had been a Nov. 26 date against Minnesota. Nebraska also swapped sites with Purdue and Wisconsin for next season after it had been slated to travel to face the Boilermakers for a third straight season and host Wisconsin for a third consecutive year (though the 2020 Badgers game was canceled).

NU’s Aug. 28 opener against Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, remains the same for now, though Athletic Director Bill Moos told The World-Herald on Wednesday he expected an announcement about that game in the next 7-10 days. That contest could also potentially move into a Week 1 affair Sept. 4 and would be an Illini home game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}